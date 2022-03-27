Ukraine-Russian war: Vladimir Putin Russia aim to divide Ukraine - intelligence chief

One refugee wait in a car as armoured personnel carrier of pro-Russian troops dey drive out of one checkpoint inside di city of Mariupol

Ukraine military intelligence chief don warn say Russia dey try to apply wetin im call di "Korean scenario" to Ukraine.

Dis na as e be say Moscow fail to take di capital and remove a legit goment, e tok.

Kyrylo Budanov say Vladimir Putin important focus na di east and di south of Ukraine, after im offensive dey largely delayed.

If di Russian leader fit connect dat territory, Budanov say Putin go then try to impose a demarcation line.

Dat be wetin go separate dat area from di rest of Ukraine - just like afta di Korean war.

But, di military intelligence chief say, one of Russia main problems na to establish and maintain a land corridor between di east and Crimea.

Na "unbreakable" Mariupol dey stand in di way.

In any case, General Budanov dey predict say, dis area wey dey marked for self-determination alias quasi-state go be useless.

Dis na sake of di resistance of di local population.

And di fact we are dey about to witness wetin e call a "total partisan safari".

Lviv missile strike pictures

Photojournalists wey dey ground inside Ukraine don snap striking fotos of how Lviv dey afta Saturday.

One fuel storage facility and factory bin dey hit by Russian cruise missiles on 26 March.

Dis come result to a huge fire and thick clouds of black smoke.

Govnor of Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, say five pipo bin dey injured inside di attack.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

French President warn against tok wey go increase Ukraine war

French President dey warn against tok wey go increase di war in Ukraine.

Emmanuel Macron warning land a day after im American counterpart describe Russian leader as a butcher

Joe Biden bin tok say Vladimir Putin no suppose dey allowed to remain in power.

Presidents Macron and Biden meet for one Nato summit inside Brussels on Thursday

Macron tell French media say di goal na for a ceasefire for Ukraine.

And then di withdrawal of Russian troops. Di leader of France tok.

He say dat goal no go dey possible wit di escalation through words or actions.

US authorities don deny say Biden bin dey call for regime change inside Russia.

Di denial dey follow Biden unscripted comments during one visit to Poland.

US Secretary of State say America no dey plan to change di goment of Russia or even anywia else.