Oscars 2022: Will Smith win best actor for Academy awards; See full winners list
Dis year Oscars don shele for Los Angeles, to honour di best of di best for di movie industry ova di last 12 months.
See di list of winners wey dey in bold and di nominees for di 94th Academy Awards.
Best picture
- Winner: Coda
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
- Belfast
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- King Richard
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Nightmare Alley
Best actress
- Winner: Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart - Spencer
- Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Best actor
- Winner: Will Smith - King Richard
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick... Boom!
- Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Best supporting actress
- Winner: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
- Dame Judi Dench - Belfast
- Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Best supporting actor
- Winner: Troy Kotsur - Coda
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
- Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
- Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Best director
- Winner: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
- Sir Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
More Oscars coverage:
Best original screenplay
- Winner: Belfast - Sir Kenneth Branagh
- Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
- King Richard - Zach Baylin
- Don't Look Up - Adam McKay (story by McKay and David Sirota)
- The Worst Person in the World - Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
Best adapted screenplay
- Winner: Coda - Sian Heder
- The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
- The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
- Dune - Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
- Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe
Best animated feature
- Winner: Encanto
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
- Flee
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best documentary feature
- Winner: Summer of Soul
- Flee
- Ascension
- Attica
- Writing with Fire
Best international feature
- Winner: Drive My Car (Japan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
- Flee (Denmark)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
Best original song
- Winner: No Time to Die - No Time to Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)
- Dos Oruguitas - Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
- Be Alive - King Richard (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson)
- Belfast - Down to Joy (Van Morrison)
- Somehow You Do - Four Good Days (Diane Warren)
Best original score
- Winner: Dune - Hans Zimmer
- The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
- Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
- Encanto - Germaine Franco
- Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias
Best cinematography
- Winner: Dune - Greig Fraser
- The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
- Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
- West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski
Best visual effects
- Winner: Dune - Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Dan Sudick
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
- No Time to Die - Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, Chris Corbould
Best film editing
- Winner: Dune - Joe Walker
- The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras
- Don't Look Up - Hank Corwin
- King Richard - Pamela Martin
- Tick, Tick... Boom! - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Best costume design
- Winner: Cruella - Jenny Beavan
- Dune - Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan
- West Side Story - Paul Tazewell
- Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
- Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
Best sound
- Winner: Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
- West Side Story - Tod A Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
- No Time to Die - Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
- Belfast - Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
- The Power of the Dog - Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
Best production design
- Winner: Dune - Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos
- Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
- West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo
- The Tragedy of Macbeth - Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh
- The Power of the Dog - Grant Major and Amber Richards
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Winner: The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
- Dune - Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
- Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
- Coming 2 America - Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
- House of Gucci - Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Best live action short
- Winner: The Long Goodbye
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The Dress
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Best animated short
- Winner: The Windshield Wiper
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
Best documentary short
- Winner: The Queen of Basketball
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies