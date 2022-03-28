Roman Abramovich news: Chelsea owner suffer suspected poisoning for Ukraine peace talk

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich suffer poisoning earlier dis month.

Di Russian Billionaire suffer di poison afta aim meeting to discuss peace tok wit Ukrainian negotiators, according to im sources wey dey close to him.

Dem no confirm who again be di target of di poisoning and wia di attack come from.

Earlier, one report from di Wall Street Journal claim say three pipo wey attend di negotiations for Kyiv bin dey experience red eyes, constant and painful tearing.

And dem experience peeling skin on dia faces and hands.

Abramovich wey be one of di Russian oligarchs dey okay now afta di incident wey happen several weeks ago.

E go also continue wit negotiations along wit those from Ukraine in dia attempt to end di war.

Those wey dey close to Abramovich say e don dey involved for several meetings, and e dey only work on behalf of im sef afta tori come out say na pipo send am.

Oga Abramovich bin travel between Moscow and Kyiv for several rounds of tok tok wen di month start.

Tori be say di Russian billionaire first meet President Volodymyr Zelensky during di trip, but di Ukraine leader no dey affected.

And im tok tok pesin no get any informate about di incident.

Di investigative journalism group Bellingcat say Abramovich and di negotiators suffer symptoms wey dey "consistent wit poisoning wit chemical weapons".

The symptoms included "eye and skin inflammation and piercing pain in the eyes", Bellingcat reported.

Roman Abramovich background

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Camera capture Abramovich Tel Aviv airport on 14 March, ten days afta di alleged poisoning

Di Russian billonaire become orphan at di age of three but later go become one of di world richest men.

Dem born Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich for Saratov, south-western Russia, a few hundred miles from di border wit Ukraine, in 1966.

Im mother, Irina, die of blood poisoning wen e be one - and im father die two years later afta accident wit construction crane.

Afta dat, na family members raise Abramovich wey spend time for Komi, north-west Russia, wia money hard to get and winter temperature dey low.

E leave school at 16, work as mechanic and serve for di Red Army before e begin sell plastic toys for Moscow.