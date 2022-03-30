Nigeria vs Ghana: How Ghanaians and Nigeria react afta Black Stars qualify for World Cup

Ghanaians and Nigerians don begin react afta black stars qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup yesterday.

Nigeria footballer, William Troost-Ekong apologize on behalf of im team to all Nigerians for not security di world cup ticket.

How William Troost-Ekon react?

William Troost-Ekon post photo of imsef as e wear Nigerian jersey for im official instagram handle and write say;

"To all Nigerians, on behalf of di team, we want to apologise for not securing di World Cup ticket.

"Upon giving it everything possible, e no suppose end like dis."

Wia dis foto come from, Socials

"First and foremost, as Nigerians, we share your emotions and we take our responsibility as a group."

"We sincerely thank di Nigerian fans for dia big support, di NFF President wey do everything possible to make di qualification happen and of course di Minister.

"A bitter pill to swallow but believe me we go come back better and stronger!" William Troost-Ekon conclude.

Shatta Wale reaction

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police

Ghanaian dancehall artist, Shatta Wale put series of voice note for im Twitter handle to react as di black stars qualify for di world cup yesterday.

For one of im voice note on twitter, e write say; #Qatar nightmare and for another tweet he write 'don't try Ghana.'

Di singer continue to troll Nigerians and say e get new national anthem wey e won sing for Nigeria pipo as dem no qualify for di world cup.

Oda Mix reactions

Nigerian child actor wey don turn comedian now, Williams Uchemba post for im instagram status say e good as Nigeria lost.

"Maybe e dey good say we lost so we go channel our anger on pressing issue for di kontri."

Williams Uchemba say if e take losing a match to get us angry and know di kind situation wey Nigeria dey, then e dey good.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo share video of pipo wey dey celebrate for im instagram handle and write say;

"I tell you, dey be super CHICKENS!! congrats Black stars!!!"

Wia dis foto come from, others