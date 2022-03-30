Hanifa Abubakar mama meet suspected killer of her pikin for Kano court full of emotions

30 March 2022, 18:18 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Hanifa Abubakar's family

Mother of slain five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar appear for court for di first time on Wednesday.

38 year old Murjanatu Abubakar meet eyeball to eyeball with suspected killer Abdulmalik Tanko for court.

Na two months ago Nigeria Police arrest thee suspects for kidnapping and killing Hanifa.

Di suspects include her school owner, oga Tanko.

Police arrest am after dem discover her dead bodi inside Northwest Preparatory school for Kano city.

Last time for court wife of main suspect tok how husband allegedly deceive her.

Jamila Muhammad Sani, wife of main suspect, give emotional testimony for court on Thursday 3rd March 2022.

She narrate how her husband deceive her to continue to dey keep di kidnapped girl for dia house.

Wetin we call dis foto, Five year old Hanifa Abubakar bin make pipo vex for Janury 2022

Wen di mata come up for hearing on 30th March, 2022, di prosecution lawyers present Murjanatu as one of dia witnesses for di case.

And her testimony make many pipo cry for court including some of di lawyers and odas wey dey di court room.

Di mother wey beg for more toilet paper to wipe her tears describe how she meet Abdulmalik for di first time as she go enrol her daughter Hanifa for im school.

"Hanifa dey play outside when Northwest Preparatory school pipo give her flyer wey she carry come house.

"I bin no wan enrol her for western education school for now as I wan make she sabi Quran well but her father insist say make I carry her go since di girl get interest."

"Immediately we enter di school Abdulmalik di school owner dey seated for chair and Hanifa run meet am wia she hold im hand.

"And I scold her saying no dey do dat and Abdulmalik come tok say no problem madam we dey deal with children all di time so no wahala."

Wetin we call dis foto, During di court hearing on Monday 14 February, lawyers show up for di first time to defend di school proprietor and di two pipo wey be main suspects.

Hanifa mama continue her testimony saying; "On di day of her kidnap on 4th December 2021, her school teacher for my presence call Abdulmalik to inform am about Hanifa and e appear shocked.

"And di following day e come our house e follow pray for her safe return."

Di housewife also describe how she begin receive text messages asking for ransom for her pikin wia she also read some of di messages for court.

"Dem send me a total of 17 text messages asking for six million naira or else we no go see Hanifa again na after some time e come reduce di money to five million."

Di text messages show say di sender use a different Hausa language wey go show say pesin wey kidnap di girl no be from Kano state.

Murjanatu say she for once no suspect Abdulmalik for di kidnap and murder of her daughter seeing di kain concern wey e show after her disappearance.

Justice Usman Na'Abba of Kano high court don adjourn di case to April 12th 2022 wia defence team go get chance to cross examine Hanifa mother Murjanatu.

Wia dis foto come from, Hanifa Wetin we call dis foto, Five year old Hanifa

Di shocking revelation of di main suspect wife before court

Throughout di period Jamila Muhammad Sani, wife of main suspect, bin give her emotional testimony for court her husband Abdulmalik Tanko no raise im head up to look at di face of di wife e marry.

Dem don marry for six years wey also come with dia months old baby.

On Thursday 3rd March 2022, Jamila tok about di day wey her husband bring Hanifa come house wearing her school uniform.

And how e introduce her as pikin to one of im teachers 'Murjanatu' wey wan travel to Saudi Arabia.

"On di day wey e bring di girl e introduce her as daughter of one of im teachers wey dey plan to travel to Saudi Arabia and dey Abuja to do some paper work."

"Di girl dey cry as e bring her and my two daughters dey play e come tell her say see your new friends Aisha and Rukayya and di girl tok say her name na Hanifa, na dia i take know her name."

Hanifa Abubakar murder case - Background

Since news of Hanifa alleged murder break for January, 2022, #Justiceforhanifa bin trend on social media in Nigeria.

Justice for Hanifa begin trend for January on social media afta police discover di remains of Hanifa inside Northwest Preparatory school for Tudun Murtala area of Kano city.

Dat na school wey she dey attend and dem arrest three pipo over di case including her school proprietor.

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo bin lead one delegation wey go visit Hanifa family.

Hanifa family call for justice

Pipo of Kawaji area of Kano state suffer serious shock afta dem discover Hanifa deadi-bodi.

Dem bin kidnap her on di 4th of December, 2021 as she dey return from Islamic school with her friends.

Tori of Hanifa kidnap touch many pipo on social media at di time as dem see foto of di young girl.

Abubakar Abdulsalam, papa of Hanifa bin share im last moments with im daughter.

President Muhammadu Buhari join oda Nigerians to condemn di alleged murder of di five-year-old school girl Hanifa Abubakar.

President Buhari say, "make Police and Ministry of Justice prepare well and present better case wey go fit earn di respect of di court".

Di Nigerian leader say E also tell Hanifa parent to 'bear di sad loss wit courage and fortitude in God'.