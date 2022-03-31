Aphasia: Bruce Willis don retire from acting sake of brain disorder

Bruce Willis, di American actor wey pipo sabi from feems like Die Hard, Armageddon and The Sixth Sense go retire from acting afta dem diagnose am with aphasia wey be condition wey dey make am difficult for pesin to tok or write.

Na im family, plus im wife, Emma Heming-Willis and ex-wife Demi More, announce dis one on Instagram on Wednesday, 30, March.

Di statement tok say, aphasia "dey affect im cognitive abilities".

Willis, wey be 67 years, dey popular for im character as John McClane for di Die Hard feems, wey make am celeb.

Im family write for joint statment say, "wit plenti consideration Bruce dey step comot di career wey mean alot to am. Dis na very challenging tim for our family and we dey very grateful for una continuous love, compassion and support".

Willis get five daughters, three wth Ms Moore and two Ms Heming-Willis.

What is Aphasia?

According to di National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), Aphasia na disorder wey dey result from damage to portions of di brain wey dey responsible for language. For many pipo, dis area dey for di left side of di brain. Di disorder dey normally occur suddenly, maybe afta stroke or head injury, but it fit also start slowly, sake of brain tumor or progressive neurological disease.

E dey make am hard for pesin to read, listen, tok, type or write but na di toking palava dey common pass as di pesin wey dey suffer di disorder fit dey put words togeda wrongly.

Who be Bruce Willis

Dem born Willis as Walter Bruce Willis on March 19, 1955, for West Germany.

E start im acting career for early 1980 but but e no blow until di ABC TV series Moonlighting and den for 1988 performance wen e act as John McClane for di first Die Hard film.

Since den, im feems like The Sixth Sense, Armageddon and Pulp Fiction don gross more dan $5bn worldwide, according to Variety.

Im don dey nominated for five Golden Globes. E win one for Moonlighting, and e don win two Emmys.

Reactions from celebs

E dey popular for Die Hard movies

Several actors and oda stars don offer dia condolences to Willis and im family afta di news of im diagnosis.

"Grace and guts! Love to you all!" actress Jamie Lee Curtis write for response to Demi Moore's post.