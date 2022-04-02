Will Smith: Oscar for Best Actor winner don resign from di Academy afta e slap comedian, Chris Rock

17 minutes wey don pass

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Best actor winner Will Smith took vex for one joke wey presenter Chris Rock crack

US actor Will Smith don resign from di Oscars Academy afta e slap comedian Chris Rock on stage during last Sunday ceremony.

"My actions for di 94th Academy Awards presentation dey shocking, painful, and no I get excuse to do dat," na so Will Smith tok for statement.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@willsmith

Di Academy tok say dem accept im resignation and go "kontinu to move forward" wit disciplinary proceedings.

Will Smith slap Rock over one joke about im wife, Jada Pinkert shaved head, sake of her hair-loss condition, alopecia.

Less dan one hour later, dem award am di best actor award for im role inside "King Richard", wia e play di papa of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

"Di list of those I don hurt dey long and includes Chris, e family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those wey dey in attendance, and global audiences for dia home," Smith tok on Friday.

"I betray di trust of di Academy. I deprived oda nominees and winners of dia opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for dia extraordinary work. I dey heartbroken."

Di actor tok say e want "put focus back on dose wey deserve attention for dia achievements".

E conclude say "change dey take time and I dey committed to do di work to make sure say I neva again allow violence to overtake reason".

For im own side, Chris Rock address di drama for im stand-up show inside Boston on Wednesday, and say e dey "still dey process wetin happen".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Chris Rock dey currently busy with one comedy tour of di US

Di comedian wey be 57, wey dey currently star for im "Ego Death" tour of di US, receive standing ovation from fans.

Rock don earlier decide say e no go press criminal charges against Smith, na so reports tok.