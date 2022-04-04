Carrie Lam: Hong Kong leader say she no go do second term

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announce say she no go look for second term for office afta her controversial tenure wey see many of di territory freedom end.

As chief executive, Lam bin dey in charge during massive gbas gbos between pro-democracy protestrs and mainland China for di control of Hong Kong.

Madam Lam, 64, na di leader wey Beijing handpick for 2017.

On Monday, she tell tori pipo say Beijing bin dey receptive to her decision.

She also reveal say she don inform China about her desire not to look for second term since one year ago, even though recently she refuse to ansa questions about her political future.

Lam say she wan step back and focus on her family.

"Na only one consideration and dat na family... Dem tink say time don reach for me to go home," she she tok.

Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee na im be di favourite replacement for Madam Lam.

Small committee of 1,500 members wey all nearly be pro-Beijing loyalists, na dem Di select Di city leaders.

Dem don due to select di new chief executive next month.

Local tori pipo dey report say oga Lee, wey be di second-highest ranking official, don ready to present im candidacy for di leadership position dis week.

Lee na former police officer, and I'm bin be leading security official during di 2019 protests.

Dem promote am to leadership rank last year. Dis, according to sabi pipo bin be sign say Beijing get intention to focus on security for Hong Kong.

Wetim be Carrie Lam legacy?

She be bureaucrat wit may years of experience, and Hong Kong first female leader who soon became one of one of di leaders wey divide di city.

She spark months of protests for 2019 after she proposw one law to allow extraditions to mainland China.

Di mass protests led to China imposing some policies to "restore security" and tighten control over Hong Kong and pipo wey dey live dia.

Di one wey popular pass na one major national security law wey criminalisw most forms of political protest and opposition and reduce di city autonomy.

US impose sanctions on Ms Lam, and 10 oda Hong Kong officials, afta di law start.

Madam Lam bin promote di widely-criticised wey she say no be all "doom and gloom".

"Compare to di national security laws of oda kontris, na mild law," she tok. "E no reach like di ones for Ida kontris and even China."