Thomas Sankara: Ex-Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaoré gbab life imprisonment sake of murder of im close friend

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Thomas Sankara remains a hero for many across Africa

Burkina Faso former President Blaise Compaoré don receive life sentence in im absence for di role wey im play for di assassination of revolutionary predecessor, Thomas Sankara.

Dem gun down Sankara, 37, along wit 12 others during di1987 coup d'état wey bring Compaoré to power.

Di two don be close friends and don jointly seize power for 1983.

Sankara remain as hero for many across Africa because of im opposition to colonization and strict lifestyle.

Compaoré don live for exile for Ivory Coast since dem remove am from office following mass protests for 2014, and e don become Ivorian nationality.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Compaoré na close friend of Sankara

Dem also find thirteen others guilty, including Compaoré security chief Haycinthe Kafando, wey dem accuse of leading di hit squad wey kill Sankara.

Dem also try am in absentia and e receive life sentence.

Both of dem don deny di charges. Oga Compaoré don previously denounce di trial as political sham.

Gilbert Diendéré, one of di commanders of di army during di 1987 coup and di main defendant wey dey present for di trial, also gbab life sentence.

Im don already dey serve 20-year sentence for one coup attempt for 2015.

Dis verdict don end di six-month trial wey start 34 years afta di death of Sankara, wey im assassination for one coup bring im ally Compaoré to power.

Eight other defendants receive sentences ranging from three to 20 years, and dem free three more defendants.

Wia dis foto come from, PASCAL GEORGE/Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Thomas Sankara rule Burkina Faso from 1983 - 1987 before im friend and Minister of Defence, Blasie Compaore plan coup wey kill am.

How Thomas Sankara die and wetin be im legacy as Burkina Faso President ?

Thomas Sankara, wey dem dey popularly call African Che Guevara, na hugely popular leader and e don become a cult figure.

In !987, a group of soldiers kill Sankara in one mysterious circumstance at just 37 years old

Dem sharperly bury di anti-imperialist revolutionary leader alongside 12 oda pipo for one 1987 coup.

Thomas Sankara become president for 1983 afta im take part in a coup.

E change di name of im kontri wey be former French colony from Upper Volta to Burkina Faso

Sankara adopt di left wing policy in his rule wey emphasise di need for economic independence from di West.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Thomas Sankara remain one popular and inspirational figure for Burkina Faso and across Africa

Im supporter dey always praise am for im integrity and selflessness.

Many pipo sabi Sankara for im iconic red beret wey many revolutionary still dey wear till date and im broom legacy.

"E no dey fear to tok im mind in front of everyone" one of im supporters tok.

Anoda one tok say under im goment, women begin get power and he also promote self sufficiency of di kontri