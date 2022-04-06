Russia Ukraine War: US explain why dem sanction Putin daughters

59 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Putin daughter Katerina Tikhonova dey do academic work and business

US don impose sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin inner circle, including im daughters.

Di list also includes di family of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and major banks.

Dis measures follow new revelations sake of di bad-bad tin wey Russian troops don do for Ukraine, wey include images of deadi - bodi of civilians wey scata for di streets of Bucha, near di capital Kyiv.

Russia say, witout evidence, na Kyiv officials arrange di images.

Even though satellite images show say di civilians bin die wen Russia bin dey in control of Bucha, Oga Putin on Wednesday describe di event as "crude and cynical provocation by di Kyiv regime".

US say dem dey put Putin daughters, Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, under sanctions "sake of say dem be Putin adult children, pipo wey get property and interests for property go dey blocked".

Di announcement describe Ms Tikhonova as " tech executive wey her work dey support di GoR [Russian goment] and defense industry".

Her sister, Ms Vorontsova, dem say dey "lead state-funded programs wey dey receive billions of dollars from di Kremlin toward genetics research wey Putin dey personally oversee ".

Wen tori pipo ask why US dey target Putin daughters, one senior Biden administration official say US feel say dem go dey control some of dia father's assets.

"We get reason to believe say Putin, and many of im allies, and di oligarchs, dey hide dia wealth, dia assets, wit family members wey dey place dia assets and dia wealth for US financial system, and also different parts of di world," di official tok.

"We believe say many of Putin assets dey hidden wit family members, and dat na why we target dem."

US sanctions wey White House announce include:

economic measures to ban new investment in Russia

severe financial sanctions on Russia largest private bank, Alfa Bank, and dia largest financial institution, Sberbank

sanctions on critical major state-owned enterprises

sanctions on Russian goment officials and dia family members

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Volodymyr Zelensky bin speak to Irish lawmakers on Wednesday

Di European Union dey also debate to cut off Russian coal imports as concern over alleged war crimes dey increase.

Before Washington announce dis new set of sanctions, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky bin say e no fit "tolerate any indecisiveness".

E tok dis one for Irish parliament on Wednesday, e say e need to convince some pipo for Europe wey believe "war and war crimes no dey horrific as financial losses" to back tougher sanctions.