Boris Johnson: UK Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to chop fine over lockdown parties

6 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak go chop fine from di police sake of dem attend party during lockdown.

Di Metropolitan Police bin dey investigate12 party wey bin happun for Downing Street and Whitehall wey dem allege say break Covid rules.

So far, dem don sama total of more dan 50 fines sake of Covid law-breaking for government buildings.