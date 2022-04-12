Boris Johnson: UK Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to chop fine over lockdown parties
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak go chop fine from di police sake of dem attend party during lockdown.
Di Metropolitan Police bin dey investigate12 party wey bin happun for Downing Street and Whitehall wey dem allege say break Covid rules.
So far, dem don sama total of more dan 50 fines sake of Covid law-breaking for government buildings.
Dis breaking news story dey updated and more details go dey published shortly. Make you refresh di page for di full tori.