Israel-Palestine: Israeli forces raid Al-Aqsa mosque, injure ova 150 Palestinians

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Di clash d come as tension don rise again between Israel and Palestine

Israeli police don raid di Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for occupied East Jerusalem, wia Palestinian medics saying dey tok say 152 Palestinians don injure for di kata kata.

Israeli police tok say dia officers enta di site afta attack wit fireworks, stones and oda objects.

Dem sef tok say three of dia officers injure.

Videos dey circulate online show Palestinians dey throw stones and police fire tear gas and stun grenades. Some show worshippers dey barricade demsef inside di mosque as e be like say tear gas dey di air.

Di Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service tok say dem don evacuate most of di wounded to hospital. Dem add say Israeli forces no allow ambulances and paramedics get access to di mosque.

Di site dey very important to Muslims and Jews, wey know am as Temple Mount, and e dey di heart of competing historical claims.

Israeli police forces tok say dem arrest at least 300 Palestinians for dis mata wey shele.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions don increase afta deadly attacks for Israel and Palestinian and Israeli raids for di occupied West Bank.

One 17-year-old Palestinian die on Friday afta one Israeli operation for di area of Jenin for northern West Bank, na so di Palestinian health ministry tok.

Dem don kill more dan 20 Palestinians, some wey dem claim say na gunmen since Israel step up sweeps for di West Bank, especially for Jenin district, afta one Palestinian kill three Israelis for Tel Aviv last Thursday.

Dat attack be di fourth one for Israel by Israeli Arabs and Palestinians in just over two weeks. Di killings don leave 12 Israelis and two Ukrainians dead, wey don make dis period di deadliest for more dan 15 years.

Israeli police tok say dozens of Palestinians, some wey carry flags of di Palestinian militant group Hamas, march for di compound around 04:00 (01:00 GMT) den start dey throw stones and fireworks.

Di police say dem wait until Muslim Friday prayers finish before dem enta di site to scata di rioters.

Di police tweet video wey show di fireworks dey explode inside di Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, and masked youths wey throw stones towards officers.

Israel foreign ministry tweet video wey show Palestinians wit mask inside di Qibli mosque (wey dem dey also call di Al-Aqsa Mosque).

Di foreign ministry deny reports on social media say di police bin don enta di mosque building during di violence.

Ramadan dis year dey jam wit di Jewish Passover holiday and Christian holy week, and dis one bring thousands of pilgrims and oda visitors to Jerusalem.

Tension dey high

Di Palestinian foreign ministry condem Israel actions for di compound, and tok say e dey "fully and directly responsible for dis crime and di consequences".

DI kata kata dey come ata time wey militant groups for Gaza don call for "hundreds of thousands" of Palestinians to show for di compound on Friday "to protect our nation and our mosque".

Last year Hamas, wey dey run tins for Gaza, fire rockets towards Jerusalem afta clashes for di mosque compound afta weeks of unrest inside di city, trigger ine bad 11-day war wit Israel.

To Muslims dem dey call di place Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary) and dem consider di whole place as Al-Aqsa Mosque. Na di third holiest site for Islam.

Di same ground dey sacred to Jews as di location of two biblical temples, and is di holiest site for Judaism. Na who get right for dis are be one of biggest issues of di Israel-Palestinian conflict and between Israel and di wider Muslim world.

