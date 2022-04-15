Amina Muaddi and Asap Rocky: Amina Muaddi deny Rihanna, ASAP Rocky breakup rumour

10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Amina Muaddi di lady wey dey di centre of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky breakup rumour don clear di mata.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky split rumour dey fly upandan since Thursday but di Fashion designer in di middle of di gossip say na lie.

Amina Muaddi denounce di tori for social media say she bin dey hope e go disappear on im own na why she no quick tok

So di rumour wey say she bin sleep with Rihanna bobo, rapper ASAP Rocky wey cause dia breakup, na lie, Mauddi post for her Instagram story.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

But ova 24 hours, she see say "we dey live for society wey dey quick to tok on mata, weda e dey true or not".

Muaddi reveal say she dey tok because say di pipo wey e relate to na pipo wey "I get great amount of respect and affection for".

Amina Muaddi na fashion designer wey dey specialize mainly for shoes.

Rihanna colabo with Amina Muaddi for July and November of 2020 to create two separate Fenty collections, according to Vogue.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky neva chook mouth for di mata.

Dem don dey date since 2021 afta dem be friends for many years.

Di billionaire bin confam tori say she cari belle for di rapper.

Who be Rihanna?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Her real name na Robyn Rihanna Fenty and she from Barbados.

Rihanna be singer and business woman.

For 2021, Forbes name Rihanna as di richest female musician for di world.

Dat na wen dem announce say she don join di billionaires club.

She also be di second richest female entertainer after Oprah Winfrey.

According to Forbes, di singer and fashion oga don make net worth wey reach $1.7bn.

And most of dat money dey come from her Fenty Beauty ($1.4 bn) and her underwear line, Savage x Fenty ($270 million).

A$AP Rocky profile

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, ASAP Rocky for Manhattan for November 25, 2021

ASAP Rocky na American rapper wey im real name na Rakim Mayers.

Dem born am for October 3, 1988 for New York city of Harlem.

Like Rihanna, ASAP Rocky parents na also from Barbados.

Afta plenty attempts e burst enta di American music industry for 2011.

Soon afta e make name, e release im albums wey top US charts for long; 'Long Live A$AP' and 'At Long Last A$AP.'

Im and Rihanna don be friends for a long time before dem begin date.

Amina Muaddi bio

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter @AminaMuaddi

Amina Muaddi na one of di biggest shoe designers for world.

She grab Rihanna attention with her ogbonge shoes dem.

Muaddi also get list of ogbonge customers dem like billionaire make-up businesswoman, Kylie Jenner, singer and songwriter, Willow Smith and ogbonge popstar, Beyonce Knowles.

Her goal na to reinvent footwear for women dem.

She be 36 year old Romanian and Jordanian woman wey dem bin raise for Italy.