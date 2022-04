Ukraine war: Putin Russia ban Boris Johnson, UK senior ministers - List of ban officials

Vladimir Putin Russia don ban Prime Minister Boris Johnson and oda senior ministers from entering Russia.

Di move na over wetin Russia see as UK "hostile" stance on di war in Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and 10 oda senior politicians - mostly members of UK Cabinet -also chop ban.

Moscow say dem make di decision in retaliation to UK punishment against dem since dem invade Ukraine.

For March, Moscow bin impose one similar ban against US President Joe Biden.

Other names on di list include:

Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps

Home Secretary Priti Patel

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Minister of Entrepreneurship, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng

Minister of Digitalization, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries

Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon

Attorney General for England and Wales and advocate general for Northern Ireland Suella Braverman

Conservative MP and former British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Why Russia ban UK goment officials

Inside one statement, Russia foreign ministry say:

"London unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally.

Dis wey dey "create conditions for containing our kontri and strangling didomestic economy" dey responsible for Russia decision.

E add say: "In essence, di British leadership dey deliberately hieghten di situation around Ukraine.

Dem "dey pump di Kyiv regime with killing weapons and coordinating similar efforts on di part of Nato."

UK latest punishment against Russia

Earlier dis week, di UK and US goments bin announce further purnishment on Russia.

Di purnishment alias sanctions include financial measures designed to damage Russia economy.