Happy Easter message 2022: Images of Christians celebrating Easter around di world

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pope Easter message 2022

Christians around di world celebrate Easter on Sunday 17 April, 2022.

Easter day na yearly religious remembrance of di day on which followers of Christian religion believe say Jesus Christ ascend to heaven, afta dem crucify am on Good Friday.

BBC Pidgin don gada fotos of Christians celebrating Easter around di world inside dis tori.

Easter day fotos 2022

Wia dis foto come from, Inpho Wetin we call dis foto, Catholic pope lead di Easter prayers inside St. Peter's Square. Peter for di Vatican

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Catholics inside Los Angeles for United States of America imitate Jesus' crucifixion

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Some Christians hold fire during Easter prayers in di middle of di night inside Nairobi, Kenya

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Hundreds of worshippers wey dey attend one procession inside Nairobi, Kenya.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Christians for UK dey observe Easter wit wetin dis Christians call di Witness Walk

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Deeper Life Bible Church Wetin we call dis foto, Christians attend special Easter retreat for Nigeria to celebrate di risen Christ.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Special church service hold across Africa to celebrate Easter

Wia dis foto come from, Church of Nigeria Wetin we call dis foto, Dis Anglican Church for Lagos serve communion as part of di activities to mark Easter

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Inside Jerusalem pipo cari a large wooden cross into one church.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Locals inside di city of Texistepeque for El Salvador kick off di Easter week with one annual festival wey go see residents dressing up as demons known as "talcigüines" and playfully whipping pipo wey stand dey look.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, For Paris, crowds attend a "Stations of di Cross" procession along di banks of di River Seine, within sight of di fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Around 350 people re-enacted di Passion of Jesus Chirsit for Spain Basque Country.

Origins of Easter

According to di New Testament for Bible, na Romans crucify Jesus Christ around 30 A.D. And im die on di cross on a Friday and dem bury am inside a tom outside of Jerusalem.

Three days later, on Sunday, im rise from di dead, according to Mathew 28:1 - 10.

Christians dey celebrate di resurrection each year on Easter Sunday, afta di 40-day season of Lent.

Lent dey begin on Ash Wednesday and end with Holy Week, wey include Palm Sunday, wey dey remember how Jesus take enter Jerusalem.

Maundy Thursday dey honour di Last Supper, Good Friday dey remember di day dem crucify Jesus, and Holy Saturday na di time of transition between di crucifixion and resurrection.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Dis procession happun for Amritsar, India.

Easter dey known as Pascha in di Orthodox Church. Pascha na di Greek word for "Passover".

Di Orthodox Church dey celebrate "di eternal Passover from death to life from earth heaven."

Great Lent, di time of fasting wey be di strictest for di church, dey take place for 40 days and end eight days before Easter on Lazarus Saturday—wen Jesus raise Lazarus from di dead, according to Eastern orthodoxy.

Palm Sunday and Holy Week go kon follow, as fasting continue until Easter. Orthodox Easter dey always follow di Jewish holiday of Passover.

Many historians, wey cite 8th-century monk and Anglo-Saxon scholar di Venerable Bede for im "The Reckoning of Time," believe say di name Easter from Eostre, di Anglo-Saxon goddess of spring and fertility.

E always dey portrayed in drawings surrounded by hares and dey believed to be worshiped during pagan festivals.