Happy Easter message 2022: Images of Christians celebrating Easter around di world
Christians around di world celebrate Easter on Sunday 17 April, 2022.
Easter day na yearly religious remembrance of di day on which followers of Christian religion believe say Jesus Christ ascend to heaven, afta dem crucify am on Good Friday.
BBC Pidgin don gada fotos of Christians celebrating Easter around di world inside dis tori.
Easter day fotos 2022
Origins of Easter
According to di New Testament for Bible, na Romans crucify Jesus Christ around 30 A.D. And im die on di cross on a Friday and dem bury am inside a tom outside of Jerusalem.
Three days later, on Sunday, im rise from di dead, according to Mathew 28:1 - 10.
Christians dey celebrate di resurrection each year on Easter Sunday, afta di 40-day season of Lent.
Lent dey begin on Ash Wednesday and end with Holy Week, wey include Palm Sunday, wey dey remember how Jesus take enter Jerusalem.
Maundy Thursday dey honour di Last Supper, Good Friday dey remember di day dem crucify Jesus, and Holy Saturday na di time of transition between di crucifixion and resurrection.
Easter dey known as Pascha in di Orthodox Church. Pascha na di Greek word for "Passover".
Di Orthodox Church dey celebrate "di eternal Passover from death to life from earth heaven."
Great Lent, di time of fasting wey be di strictest for di church, dey take place for 40 days and end eight days before Easter on Lazarus Saturday—wen Jesus raise Lazarus from di dead, according to Eastern orthodoxy.
Palm Sunday and Holy Week go kon follow, as fasting continue until Easter. Orthodox Easter dey always follow di Jewish holiday of Passover.
Many historians, wey cite 8th-century monk and Anglo-Saxon scholar di Venerable Bede for im "The Reckoning of Time," believe say di name Easter from Eostre, di Anglo-Saxon goddess of spring and fertility.
E always dey portrayed in drawings surrounded by hares and dey believed to be worshiped during pagan festivals.
Anglo-Saxons bin also reportedly refer to di month of April as Eostre-monath.
Good Friday, Easter Monday 2022: Easter and Orthodox Easter, wetin be di difference?
Both Christians and Orthodox Christians dey celebrate di Easter holiday with church services wey dey joyous and dis year own na for April 17.