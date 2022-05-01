Putin Russia-Ukraine war: Russian defence say Ukraine 'kill civilians for Kherson'

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Ukrainian soldiers in tactical services inside Zaporizhzhia on Saturday

Ukraine shelling kill and injure e own civilians inside di southern region of Kherson, Russia claim on Sunday.

Russian troops bin pound di southern and eastern areas with missile strikes before making dis claim.

While some civilians get away from one steel plant inside Mariupol wia wahala boku.

Moscow don turn dia focus to Ukraine south and east afta dem fail to capture di capital Kyiv inside one nine-week assault.

Dat attempted capture of Kyiv don flat cities, kill thousands of civilians and forced more than five million to japa go abroad.

Vladimir Putin Russian forces don capture di town of Kherson, giving dem a foothold just 100 km (60 miles) north of Russian-annexed Crimea.

And tori be say dem don mostly occupy Mariupol, di strategic eastern port city wey tanda on di Azov Sea.

Russia defence ministry accuse Ukraine forces of shooting one school, kindergarten and cemetery.

Di ministry claim say e happun for Kyselivka and Shyroka Balka village for Kherson region.

Di Russian RIA news agency dey report dis Sunday but no give further details. According to Reuters tori pipo.

No immediate response from Ukraine to di report, wey BBC Pidgin no fit independently verify.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di steelworks na one big industrial area full of underground tunnels and oda protected locations

Russia bin declare victory in Mariupol on April 21, even as hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians take cover for Azovstal steel works.

United Nations don ask for one evacuation deal. On Saturday a Ukrainian fighter inside say some 20 women and children don make am out.

"We dey get civilians out of di wreckage with ropes - ina di elderly, women and children."

Na so di fighter, Sviatoslav Palamar, refer to di wreckage within di plant, wey cover 4 sq km (1.5 sq miles).

Palamar say Russia and Ukraine dey respect one local ceasefire, and he hope say di evacuated civilians dem go move dem go di Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia to di northwest.

No comment don land from Russia or United Nations on di evacuations. Hundreds of Ukrainians remain inside di steel works, Ukrainian officials tok.

Odesa airport attack

One Russian missile wey bin fire alias launch from Crimea destroy runway for di main airport in the city of Odesa to di west.

Na regional governor Maksym Marchenko tok am, but no one dey hurt.

Dem no fit use di airport any longer, Ukraine military tok.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vow to rebuild am, e tok inside one late-night video speech, "Odesa go never forget Russia behaviour towards am."

No comment on di strike from Moscow, wey forces don occasionally target Ukraine third-largest city.

Odesa na wia dem kill eight pipo inside a recent Russian strike, Ukrainian officials said.

Wetin we call dis foto, Map showing how Russian forces don move in on Mariupol

Why Vladimir Putin Ukraine invasion dey head southeast

Moscow assault inside di south aim na partly to link di area with Crimea as dem dey push for complete control of Ukraine eastern Donbas region.

Dat na wia Russian-backed separatists already controlled parts of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces tanda before Moscow February 24 invasion.

President Zelenskiy say Russia dey "gather additional forces for new attacks against our military in di east of di knori" and dey "try to increase pressure inside Donbas".

Moscow call dia actions a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and clear am of anti-Russian nationalism wey dey provoked by di West.

Ukraine and di West say Russia launch one unprovoked war of aggression.

Russian-Ukraine war any end or diplomacy?

Despite weeks of peace talks, both sides be like far apart as ever on Saturday.

Ukraine dey accuse Russian troops of carrying out atrocities in areas near Kyiv in early April, one claim Moscow don deny.

Negotiators last meet face-to-face on March 29, and since don speak by video link.

Di United States and dia European friends don impose sweeping punishment on Russia economy and dey supply Ukraine with weapons and humanitarian support.

Britain go continue "to give di Ukrainians di equipment they need to defend demsefs", Prime Minister Boris Johnson tok on Saturday.

U.S. President Joe Biden dey look for a $33 billion aid package for Kyiv, including $20 billion for weapons.

Biden hail di courage of journalists wey dey cover di Russian invasion of Ukraine inside comments for di White House Correspondents' Association dinner inside Washington.

"A poison dey run through our democracy... with disinformation massively on di rise," Biden tok on Saturday night.

"You, di free press, matter more than you ever bin dey in di last 100 years."

Britain's Foreign Office give warning on Sunday say Russia dey use one troll factory to spread disinformation about di war in Ukraine on social media.

"We no fit allow di Kremlin and dia shady troll farms to invade our online spaces with dia lies about Putin illegal war," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tok inside one statement.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Peesin waka through a damaged, burning industrial building on Saturday inside Kharkiv for Ukraine

Ukraine-Russian war as e be for Donetsk

Inside di town of Dobropillia for Donetsk, di shockwave from one strike on Saturday blow for di windows of one apartment building and leave a large hollow in di yard.

Standing inside im living room, one resident wey give Reuters only im first name, Andriy, say im partner dey knocked unconscious.

"Thank God di four children bin dey inside di kitchen," he tok.