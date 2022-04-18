Quran burnings: Unrest for Sweden continue over plan to burn di 'holy book'

40 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Rioting continue on Sunday for Norrköping

Clash don happun for a fourth day inside several Swedish cities, kasala burst afta one far-right, anti immigrant group burn di Quran.

Local media say three pipo injure for di eastern city of Norrköping on Sunday wen police fire warning shots give rioters.

Dem set fire put several vehicles and at least authorities arrest 17 pipo.

On Saturday, dem set some vehicles including one bus on fire for di southern city of Malmo during one far-right rally.

Earlier, di goments of Iran and Iraq summon Swedish envoys to protest about di burning.

Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan, wey dey lead di Stram Kurs, or Hard Line, movement say im don burn Islam most sacred text and e go repeat di action.

Reports say at least 16 police officers injure and several police vehicles dey destroyed inside di unrest on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for places wia di far-right group bin plan events, including for di suburbs of Stockholm and di cities of Linköping and Norrköping.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA/Sweden Out Wetin we call dis foto, Police break up crowd of protesters for di Rosengård area of Malmo on Saturday

Paludan bin threaten to hold anoda rally for Norrköping on Sunday, dis one cause counter-demonstrators to gada dia according to Deutsche Welle.

Local police tok inside statement say dem fire warning shots afta coming under attack and three pipo dey hit for di kasala.

Sweden national police chief Anders Thornberg tok inside statement on Saturday say demonstrators no show concern for di lives of police officers, dem add say: "We don see violent riots before. But dis wan na something else."

Protests against plans by Stram Kurs to burn di Quran turn violent for Sweden before. In 2020, protesters set cars on fire and shop fronts bin dey damaged inside gbege for Malmö.