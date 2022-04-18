Chrisland School girl video: Lagos school scandal, tins we learn

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Chrisland School

Child pornography and parenting na some of di issues wey rise from Chrisland School mata wey Lagos authorities dey investigate.

Police and Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Agency (DSVRA) don begin investigations into di Chrisland School video.

Chrisland School girl video - Key tins we learn

Wia dis foto come from, Chrisland School Wetin we call dis foto, Chrisland School

Lagos goment warn say those wey share video risk 14 years jail term

Lagos State Goment don warn members of di public to avoid di distributing video of students of Chrisland Schools wey engage in di allege sexual act.

Authories say di act of sharing such video footage amount to child pornography and fit attract up to a 14-year jail term.

Di goment say; "We also use dis medium to remind di general public of di implications wey concern to dey engaged ontop any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct wey involve a child.

Say dat pesion "commit offence wey dey liable to prison sentence of fourteen (14) years."

"Dis include producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing image of child pornography.''

Chrisland School girl video however go viral

Despite di goment warning, di Chrisland School girl video go viral ontop social media platforms - na action wey fit risk penalty of prison sentence.

Recall say na few days ago, wey reports of one video begin circulate social media platforms wia school pikins alias pupils of di private school wey dey Victoria Garden City, Chirsland School.

Tori be say di alleged sexual acts bin happun during one trip to Dubai for di World School Games between March 10 and 13, 2022, but police say dis informate dey subject to investigation.

But one unverified statement wey dey circulate online, believed to be from Chrisland School VGC, claim say wetin happun na consensual Truth/Dare game wey go haywire.

Lagos Police dey investigate Chrisland School

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi announce on Monday dem dey investigate di viral chrisland school video.

Police tok-tok pesin, Benjamin Hundeyin say;

"Di attention of di Lagos State Police Command don dey drawn to one alleged rape video wey purportedly show students of Chrisland School Lagos, go viral on social media."

"Di Command don begin investigations into di mata with view to establish di identities of di players for di video."

SP Hundeyin say dem go do unbiased investigation to sabi di true incident for di video and di geographical location of di incident.

Dem go find out di alleged threat to life against one student of di school and circumstances surrounding di alleged repeated pregnancy tests wey dem conduct on one student without parental consent.

Chrisland School girl mother do video react

Following di incident, tori be say di school authorities suspend di female student indefinitely.

However, one woman wey claim to be di Chrisland School girl mother, post video.

For di video she claim say her daughter bin dey allegedly sexually abused by students of di school.

But dis na mata wey authorities dey investigate.

Lagos shutdown Chrisland School

Lagos State goment don announce di immediate shut down Chrisland Schools.

Di order affect all branches of di school inside Lagos until further notice, sake of di incident.

Wia dis foto come from, LASG

Parenting vs Schooling trend

Di Chrisland School girl video mata spark huge conversation about parenting vs schooling.

Many social media users wey comment on di mata tok say di job of parenting gatz need serious approach.

But some oda users believe wetin happun na 100% case about school.

Now eyes go dey on police and and Lagos authorities wey dey investigate di mate.