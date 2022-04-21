Equiano Cable landing Lagos: Google undersea cable land Nigeria, wetin public go gain?

Equiano cable wey tech giant Google plan to enable a five-fold increase in average Internet speeds don land Lagos Nigeria, wetin public go gain?

Nigeria na major landing point for di cable and di launch of dis digital access happun Thursday 21 April 2022.

"Dis Cable Landing [in Lagos] go provide approximately "20 times more network capacity" than di last cable dem build to serve di region."

Juliet Ehimuan, Director of Google for West Africa tok.

Better data connection and cheaper Internet, job creation and more go follow di launch, one Lagos goment official tok on Tuesday.

Nigeria na Equiano second stop inside Africa, with future landings wey dey expected in Swakopmund, Namibia; and Melkbosstrand, South Africa.

Equiano, wey name dey inspired by a Nigerian, go dey land at different points inside Africa, much like a road construction wey dey progress.

Tori be say for di landing site, wey dey Lagos island, dem plan to build massive new data center is being built

Google office wey tanda for Lagos dey serve all di kontries inside di West African sub-region.

Di tech giant don commit demsef to invest $1billion inside Africa in di next 5 years.

Equiano Cable land Lagos afta Google Station

Google for July 2018 launch Google Station wey be dia fast speed internet station for Lagos, Nigeria.

Wetin sweet pipo belle dat time na say e no go cost anytin to use dis internet, because na free!

Na for Lagos Google announce dia partnership with Nigeria to bring free and fast internet to di masses.

Nigeria no be di first kontri wia Google don do dis kain tin for - India, Mexico, Thailand and Indonesia don dey enjoy am already.

Google Kontri Director for Nigeria, Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, say di plan na to make sure say more Nigerians participate for digital economy.

Google say anyone wey wan use dia free internet no need to worri about mago-mago pipo wey wan tiff dia personal information because di way dem don do am, e no fit happun.

