France election result 2022: President Emmanuel Macron beat Marine Le Pen for French polls projections

24 April 2022, 19:06 WAT New Informate 14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

France don vote to give Emmanuel Macron five more years as president instead of to replace am wit far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Dis na according to wetin French broadcaster project, afta di remaining polling stations close across di nation.

Di outcome go determine who govern France for di next five years.

Projections show say Emmanuel Macron secure a clear victory over far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

These projections wey French media prepare use a combination of real results and exit polls and dey considered ultra-reliable in di two-way contest.

Macron take 58% of di vote to Le Pen 42% in a narrower victory dan their previous contest for 2017

Macron, 44, go make history by becoming di first French president to dey re-elected in 20 years

Le Pen, 53, bin dey run for di presidency for a third time

Marine Le Pen thank supporters

Marine Le Pen don express her gratitude to di pipo wey vote for her for di provinces, in di countryside and for France overseas territories.

She say di result - a projected loss - na still a victory for her party.

She respect di verdict of di ballot box, she tok.

Le Pen add say she go continue her fight in French politics - di far-right candidate bin tok previously say she might leave politics if she lost.

"Dis France too forgotten, we no go forget am."

She add say she go launch "a great battle for di legislative elections" which dey due to take place in June.

At di end of her speech, Marine Le Pen lead her supporters to sing La Marseillaise, di French national anthem.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

European leaders congratulate Macron

President of di European Council, Charles Michel, don welcome di result and congratulate Emmanuel Macron on im projected victory.

Inside tweet, Michel add say di EU need a France wey dey committed to di project inside di katakata period on di continent.

EU Commission president Usula von der Leyen, also send greeting say she look forward to working with di re-elected president once more.