Elon Musk: Twitter agree to let World Richest man buy for $44bn

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di board of Twitter don agree to $44bn takeover offer from Elon Musk.

Oga Musk wey shock pipo wen e make di offer last week say Twitter get "tremendous potential" wey im wan unlock.

E don also ask make dem change tins like reduce hand for di content dem dey restrict and how to comot fake account.

Di company for di beginning bin reject im offer, but now dem go ask dia shareholders to vote so dem go fit approve di deal.

Elon Musk na di richest pesin for di world, according to Forbes magazine.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Im estimated net worth be $273.6bn most of dem na sake of di shares wey im get for di electric vehicle maker, Tesla wey im dey run. E also dey head di aerospace company Space X.

Oga Musk for statement wey im take announce di deal say, "Free speech na di foundation for functioning democracy, and Twitter na di digital town square wia pipo fit debate on mata wey dey important to di future of humanity."

E add say, "I also wan make Twitter better than ever by improving di product with new features, make di algorithms to dey open source to increase trust, defeat spam bots and authenticate all humans."

Dis sale dey come as politicians and regulators don dey pepper Twitter ova di kain content dem get on dia platform. Everybodi just dey yab di work dem dey do handle misinformation for di platform.

One of dia most high profile moves bin come last year wen dem ban former US president Donald Trump saye risk "incitement of violence".

At di time oga Musk bin say, "a lot of pipo go vex say na one West Cost high tech don become di real judge of free speech".

Di right wing class of di US bin happy with di news of di takeover of di platform, even as Trump tell Fox News say im no get plans to region.

White House no agree to tok on di mata but tok-tok pesin Jen Psaki tell tori pipo say: "No mata who own or dey run Twitter, e don tay wey di president bin dey worry ova di power wey big social media platforms get."

On Twitter, di chairman of di UK, Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, MP Julian Knight say di deal be "extraordinary development for di world of social media".