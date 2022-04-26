Elon Musk twitter: Pipo dey likely to comot di social media platform as di billionaire buy am?

49 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Elon Musk for Germany, December 2020.

Plenti questions na im dey di minds of Twitter users all ova di world as news break out say Elon Musk don buy Twitter.

Elon Musk strike one deal to buy Twitter with promise to reduce censorship on di platform.

Dis don raise questions about wetin im approach go mean for di "digital town square".

Human rights groups don bin raise concerns say lack of moderation fit lead to rise in hate speech.

Many Twitter users dey also ask weda dis fit mean say accounts wey di company bin suspend go dey allowed back.

Di most high-profile pesin wey dem bin suspend im account na Donald Trump.

But even if dem reverse im Twitter ban, oga Trump say e no dey plan to return to Twitter, instead e go use im own platform, Truth Social.

"I no dey go back on Twitter, I go remain for Truth," Trump tell Fox News.

Trump add say e believe Musk, wey e call a "good man", go "make improvements" to di platform.

Pipo dey likely to leave Twitter?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Elon Musk tok say e dey hope say even im strongest critics go remain on di platform "because dat na wetin free speech mean".

However, some users don threaten to leave Twitter, while odas don already quit.

British actor Jameela Jamil, wey dey best known for her role in TV series The Good Place, tok say she dey expect di platform to "become more lawless, hateful, xenophobic, bigoted, misogynistic space".

"I go like dis to be my... last tweet," Ms Jamil tell her one million followers.

Meanwhile, Caroline Orr Bueno, wey be post-doctoral researcher for di University of Maryland, tok say for now she go stay on di platform, wia she get more dan 450,000 followers.

Ms Bueno say; "we no get any idea of wetin e go look like under Elon Musk's leadership".

"Wetin we do know be say, if all di decent pipo leave, e go get bad here a whole lot faster," she add.

Dan Ives, wey be analyst for investment firm Wedbush Securities, tell BBC say, e dey expect most users to "take wait-and-see approach".

"Now na about courting new users and stopping defectors from di platform," Ives tok.

On Monday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki tell reporters say US President Joe Biden "dey concerned for long time about di power of large social media platforms", regardless of whoever own or run Twitter.

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren tok say di deal dey "dangerous for our democracy", while pushing for one wealth tax and "strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable".

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn welcome di agreement as "an encouraging day for freedom of speech".

Pipo no know wetin dey ahead

Di 11-member board of Twitter all togeda agree to Elon Musk $44bn (£34.5bn) offer to buy di social media platform.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey, wey be co-founder of Twitter and still siddon on dia board, tok say e dey happy say di platform "go continue to serve di public conversation", even though e no believe "anyone suppose own or run Twitter".

"E wan be a public good at a protocol level, not a company," Mr Dorsey tok on Tuesday.

"Solving di problem of am being a company however, Elon na di singular solution I trust," Dorsey add. "I trust im mission to extend di light of consciousness."

Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal also don address employees during one meeting, wia e tok say di future of di company dey uncertain, according to di Reuters news agency.