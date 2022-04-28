UK member of parliament chop accuse say e dey watch 'blue feem' inside Commons chamber

Wia dis foto come from, HOC

Independent investigation fit open into claims say one Tory MP watch porn on im phone during siting for Commons.

Di claims come out during meeting one Tuesday night meeting wia one female Conservative MP share accounts of alleged sexism and harassment.

One of those wey report di unnamed MP na female minister wey say she see am dey watch di video while she siddon beside am.

Tory Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris don raise di matter sake of di claims.

Oga Heaton-Harris, wey dey in charge of Tory MP discipline, bin tok say im dey look into di matter - before e suggest say make dem refer di matter go Parliament Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

One tok-tok pesin for im office say: "Upon di conclusion of any ICGS investigation di chief whip go take proper action."

Di female minister say di incident happun last week and say she don also see di MP dey watch blue feem during di hearing of one committee, The Times report.

Anoda female Tory MP say she bin don also see di same man dey watch pornography inside di Commons and she try but she no fit capture video proof.

Dis dey happun inside debate about di culture for Westminster afta one Mail on Sunday tori claim say Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner dey sometimes try to distract Boris Johnson during Prime Minister' Questions by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

Pipo criticise di article say e dey sexist including influential pipo on both sides of di House, including di prime minister.

'Shell shocked'

Di claims about di MP wey dey watch pornography happun on Tuesday meeting of di 2022 group - a group of female Conservative MPs wey dem set up to push for measures to improve gender balance for do party. Na The Sun and The Mirror first report di tori.

Conservative MP Pauline Latham, wey dey di meeting, tell BBC News say many pipo for di meeting dey "totally shell shocked".

"Dem no fit believe say something like dat fit happun wia be really professional place," she tok.

She say she no ink say "anybody know who [di accused MP] be" and di MP imself, di pipo wey report am and di chief whip.

She add say, if di allegations turn out to be true, make di MP "lose dia job" and comot dem from di Conservative Party.

"We suppose to set an example for place and wey suppose dey absolutely awful. I dey totally shocked," she tok.

Di Labour Party say e go be a "sackable offence" for MPs to watch pornography for di Commons chamber.