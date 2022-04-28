Royal visit: Prince Charles and Camilla visit BBC World Service to mark 90th anniversary

45 minutes wey don pass

Prince Charles and di Duchess of Cornwall meet BBC Afghan presenter Sana Safi

Di Prince of Wales don pay tribute to journalists wey dey work to ensure say di public get di "impartial truth" from conflict zones.

Di Royal tok as im mark di 90th anniversary of di BBC World Service.

Di Prince and Duchess of Cornwall visit di corporation headquarters for London on Thursday 28th April, 2022.

Di Duke and Duchess speak wit di BBC chief presenter Clive Myrie and chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet

Crowds outside New Broadcasting House greet di royal couple.

Crowds greet di royal couple

Di duke and duchess meet with journalists wey don dey cover breaking news stories for Afghanistan, Ukraine and Russia.

Prince Charles and di Duchess of Cornwall wit BBC Afghan Senior Presenter Sana Safi

Dem hear about how di teams dey continue operations around di world despite di challenges and conflicts.

Di royal couple praise BBC staff for dia work wey be to cover di wars in Ukraine and Afghanistan, during during dia visit to di corporation.

Prince Charles tell broadcasters Lyse Doucet and Clive Myrie say "una dey incredible, but e no fit dey easy".

As im dey surrounded by staff di prince tok:

"I know how much wey e go take for many pipo wey dey broadcast in di circumstances wey bi di most difficult.

"But also wetin e go take to make sure say pipo get access to di impartial truth, and particularly for conflict situations.

"So I dey full of admiration, for wetin e worth, for everytin una dey do and your colleagues on di ground.

"And those of you wey gass escape from oda kontris, frequently nowadays, from all dis depressing conflict around di world - so thank you for all di efforts wey una dey make."

Prince Charles and di Duchess of Cornwall speak to BBC World Service journalists

In recent years, di world service don undergo dia biggest expansion since di 1940s.

E now dey operate in languages from Pidgin to Korean, with new and offices wey dey expanded in locations from Cairo to Seoul and Belgrade to Bangkok.

Dia largest news operations outside di UK dey Delhi and Nairobi.

Di BBC World Service produce news content for English and 41 oda language services on radio, TV and digital, and get a weekly audience of around 364m people around di world.

Liliane Landor, Senior Controller of BBC News International and Director of BBC World Service tok:

"E be pleasure to host dia Royal Highnesses for di BBC to mark di World Service 90th anniversary and meet teams from our language services.