How frequently you suppose change your bed sheets?

Getty Images

Some pipo fit tink say dis na topic wey we no suppose to discuss for public.

But di topic na one wey dey affect each and every one of us: How frequently you suppose to change and wash your bed sheets?

Research don show say pipo for public no fit agree on di answer, and one new survey of 2,250 UK adults don show anoda disagreement.

Almost half of single men say dem no dey wash dia bedsheet for up to four months at a time.

12% of single men confess say dem dey wash am wen dem remember - dat fit be even longer.

"Dat no really be good plan," Dr Lindsay Browning, wey be chartered psychologist, neuroscientist and sleep expert tell BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat.

Single women dey change dia own more, 62% dey clean dia bedsheet every two weeks.

And couples claim say dem dey change dia own every three weeks, according to one data or informate from one bedsheet company.

Why we even need to change our bedsheets?

Make we no drag mata, Dr Browning say we suppose change our bedsheet a week, or every two weeks at most.

Hygiene na one big factor, and one of di reasons na sweat.

If you don ever try to sleep inside heatwave, you go know how difficult e fit be.

"Sweat dey enta di bedsheets make dem not only to smell bad, but dem go also dey clogged up.

Or block one kain due to accumulation of thick wet mat," according to Dr Browning.

Imagine waking up as happy as the woman in this stock image

She say we need to get airflow to feel cool wen we dey sleep - as dat na wen we get di best sleep.

But no be just sweat we need to think of, our own dead skin cells wey dey comot from our body wen we sleep na also sometin to worry about.

"If you no wash your bedsheets enough, your dead skin cells go build up on dis bedsheets."

E sound horrible abi? Worse tins still dey front.

Dat build-up mean say small living tins wey dem sabi as mites or very tiny insects fit begin feed on di dead cells from your body and dis go cause you discomfort and skin rashes.

"No be only say you go sleep on di most disgusting of di sweat and dead skin cells, but you go also sleep on di mites too."

Time of di year mata?

Sort of.

"We fit dey forgiving small, during cold months," Dr Browning tok, but once a week "na di best".

If you pass more dan every two weeks "you dey enta into not so great territory".

Even you no dey too sweat for winter, dead skin still dey comot from your body, she tok.

"And you still dey climb bed wit slightly dirty hands, di same air still dey comot from your mouth."

For di survey, 18% say dem dey bath for night, so di bedsheet no dey dirty, dat na dia reason for not changing bedsheet more regularly.

Dr Browning say hot weather dey bring additional issue of hay fever and pollen.

"E dey really important to wash your bedsheets regularly becos you go get dis allergens for bed, wey go cause you to have at congestion."

"We sleep well in hotels because bedrooms tend to be well-thought out, the sheets are good quality and change regularly"

You bedroom be sanctuary

Forgetting (67%), no bother about di bedsheets (35%), and no get any oda clean bedsheet (22%).

Di above na some of di top reasons pipo say dem no dey change dia bedsheet more.

38% say dem no believe dia bedsheet need washing "more often", according to di Pizuna Linens research.

Dr Browning say your bedroom suppose be "sanctuary" for sleep, and "a wonderful, pleasant place wia we feel happy".

She get clients we get insomnia - dem no fit sleep - and she say "if you no wash you bed, and dem look dirty, dey smell, e dey add to dat sensation say your bed no be somewia wey you wan dey".