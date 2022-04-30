When be Eid Fitr 2022? Moon no show for Saudi Arabia, Eid go be on Monday May 2

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Haramain Sharifain

Saudi Arabia Moon Sighting Committee declare on Saturday say di crescent moon for Shawwal no show.

When be Eid Fitr 2022? Na questions many dey ask as Moon no show for Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

For Islamic Lunar Calendar, di first day of di month of Shawwal na im dey mark di festival of Eid-ul-Fitr across di world.

Muslims across di world dey ginger up to see di crescent moon tonight to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr wey be di end of Ramadan.

Shawwal translation mean, 'festival of breaking of di fast.'

When be Eid Fitr 2022 in Nigeria?

For Nigeria, di Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs ask Muslims all over di kontri to look for di new moon of Shawwal on Saturday.

Dis na as di 1443 Hijra (2022) Ramadan don almost end.

Di council give dis message under di leadership of im President-General and di Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III.

Director of Administration of di NSCIA, Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, tok dis one for statement wey im bin release on behalf of di Sultan, on Friday.

"If Muslims wit beta character see di crescent,den His Eminence (Sultan) go declare Sunday, May 1st 2022, as di 1st of Shawwal and di day of 'Idul Fitr.

"However, if dem no see di crescent dat day, den Monday, May 2nd 2022, go automatically become di day of 'Idul Fitr."

Im also ask Muslims to in di spirit of Ramadan, to remember say Zakatul Fitr (special Ramadan charity) na compulsory food-levy wey dem impose on Muslims wey get, to give to di less privileged for society.

End of Ramadan

Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia don order di search of di Crescent of Shawwal 1443 on di evening of 29 Ramadan 1443 (30 April 2022) wey be Saturday.

France, Australia, Qatar, Singapore, Pakistan, Nigeria don announce Eid date starting Monday 2nd May 2022.

Saudi Arabia, UAE Moon Sighting Committee and oda kontris declare say di crescent moon for Shawwal no show.

According to di UAE Moon Sighting Committee, Sunday, May 1, go be di last day of Ramadan 2022 and Monday May 2 go dey celebrated as di first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Di crescent moon sighting observations wey go happun from Sudair and Tumair observatories go be part of di official decision.

As of now, di investigation to search for di Shawwal 1443 Crescent don begin in Sudair, Tumair and oda observatories.

E dey happun wit presence of a delegation from southern Russia, North Caucasus and Ingush Republic for Crescent Observatory inside Tumair wey dey Islamabad, di Capital Territory of Pakistan.

During di end of Ramadan, intense prayers dey take place during di Laylatul Qadr or di Night of Power.

Dat night dey believed to be di holiest night of di year.