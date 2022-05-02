Iraq dust storm: Flights suspend as dust storm in Iraq make Bagdad sky turn orange
Dust storm don turn Iraq sky to orange colour, as one strong wind of dust hit large parts of di kontri.
Flights dey on stand still for airports for Baghdad and Najaf airports due to poor visibility.
Weather forecasters or weather sabi pipo say dem expect di condition to continue today Monday.
Dust storms don dey dey more common for di Middle East.
And sabi pipo dey blame am on combination of climate change and mismanagement of land and water.
For some places for Iraq on Saturday, you no fit see pass 500 metres.
Iraq bin experience dust storms at different times last month.
Dat time e land plenty pipo for hospital for treatment of respiratory problems.
Iraq meteorological office bin tell AFP before say di kontri fit see more and more dust storms.
Dis be due to drought, desertification plus less and less rainfall, di office add.
Lack of green areas inside and around cities fit also contribute to di problem.
For 2016, di United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) predict say Iraq fit witness 300 dust events by 2026.