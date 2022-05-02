Iraq dust storm: Flights suspend as dust storm in Iraq make Bagdad sky turn orange

31 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Several similar dust storms don keep flights on stand still for Iraq last month

Dust storm don turn Iraq sky to orange colour, as one strong wind of dust hit large parts of di kontri.

Flights dey on stand still for airports for Baghdad and Najaf airports due to poor visibility.

Weather forecasters or weather sabi pipo say dem expect di condition to continue today Monday.

Dust storms don dey dey more common for di Middle East.

And sabi pipo dey blame am on combination of climate change and mismanagement of land and water.

For some places for Iraq on Saturday, you no fit see pass 500 metres.

Iraq bin experience dust storms at different times last month.

Dat time e land plenty pipo for hospital for treatment of respiratory problems.

Iraq meteorological office bin tell AFP before say di kontri fit see more and more dust storms.

Dis be due to drought, desertification plus less and less rainfall, di office add.

Lack of green areas inside and around cities fit also contribute to di problem.

For 2016, di United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) predict say Iraq fit witness 300 dust events by 2026.

Dust storm in Iraq fotos

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One Iraqi policeman dey directs traffic for Baghdad

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Iraq don dey experience record low rainfall and high temperatures in recent years

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, For November, di World Bank say Iraq fit suffer 20% fall in water resources by 2050

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dust storms fit cause respiratory illness and heart disease, WHO tok