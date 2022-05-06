‘I see my son body for Facebook’: Myanmar military torture and kill am

Dem no support media player for your device

‘I see my son body for Facebook’: Myanmar military torture and kill am

6 May 2022, 08:47 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Dis na story about Myanmar refugees wey cross border go India to find refuge.

Dem tell stories of human rights abuses wey Myanmar military commit.

One papa, Joseph, dey mourn di death of im small pikin.

Afta Myanmar military enta im village, im and im 13 year old son Pali Nang run enta jungle, but Pali no make am.

Joseph say, na for Facebook im see im son deadi body and for image wey im see, di body show signs of torture.

But Joseph believe say one day im hope to get justice for im son Pali.

About 40,000 Myanmar refugees n aim run cross border enta India.