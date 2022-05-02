Met Gala 2022: Theme, guest list and everything you need to know about di 2022 event

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/Reuters

Di Met Gala, one of di biggest Fashion event wey dey happun every year, don dey set to take place today.

Di 2022 Met Gala dey shelle just eight months afta di 2021 event wey see ogbonge celebs like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and odas showface.

Di Met Gala na di fashion industry equivalent of di Oscars.

Plenti designers, models, and Hollywood stars dey gada togeda to compete for media coverage during di event.

On di first Monday of May each year, big names for fashion, music and di arts industry dey come togeda with di aim to raise money for di Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

For celebrities, di annual Met Gala na chance to show di world how famous, fashionable and flamboyant dem dey.

When be di Met Gala 2022?

Traditionally Met di Gala dey happun on di first Monday for May and dis year own no dey different.

Di 2022 Met Gala go take place on Monday 2 May for di Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City.

Dis na just eight months afta last year event, wey dey delayed several times sake of di Covid-19 Pandemic.

Who dey di guest list of di 2022 Met Gala?

On March 17, Vogue announce say dia 2022 hosts go include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as di night official co-chairs.

While designer Tom Ford, Instagram head, Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour go continue as honorary co-chairs.

Anna Wintour don run di Met Gala since 1995, she don shape di event into di much-loved annual celebration of fashion wey we know today.

Although we neva see complete guest list of celebs wey go showface, but we do know of few big names wey go attend.

Yesterday, Vogue confam say Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson go dey on di red carpet togeda.

Katy Perry and Megan Thee Stallion tell New York celebrity news site Page Six, say dem go attend di 2022 event.

No word for now on weda Rihanna, wey dey heavily pregnant, go attend di event or not.

Wetin be di theme of 2022 Met Gala?

Di theme of di 2022 Met Gala na; In America: An Anthology of Fashion

And e dey built around di tenets of American style, and e dey celebrate unsung heroes of US design.

Di theme dey in line with one exhibition wey dem call Anthology of Fashion, wey go open for di museum on May 7.

Dis year theme no dey all dat different from last year theme, wey be; In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

But dis no be because dem no fit come up with anoda theme — Vogue describe di 2022 and di 2021 events as "twin affair".

Last year event appear a bit different because dem postpone am to September becos of di Covid-19 pandemic.

How last Year Met Gala waka?

Here na fotos of how Celebs dem turn out in style for last year Met Gala;

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Justin and Hailey Bieber dey among di stars wey pose on red carpet

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Simone Biles

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, A$SAP Rocky and Rihanna

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kim Kardashian

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jennifer Lopez