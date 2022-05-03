Met Gala 2022 pictures: Celebs looks for 'Gilded glamour' theme Met Gala in New York
Met Gala - one of di biggest fashion event - roll out red carpet for New York for global celebrities.
Some 400 names from di world of music, film, fashion and sports, show off dia stuff for di lavish costume parade on di steps of di Metropolitan Museum of Arts.
Di fundraiser don return to di usual early May slot afta di coronavirus pandemic bin make di organisers to cancel di one for 2020 and delay last year own till autumn.
But di dress code for dis year own na gilded glamour, wey evoke America late 19th Century age of economic boom - some pipo see am as insensitive.
Social media users yab dis year theme sake of say American working class families dey struggle to make ends meet during di highest inflation in forty years and for inside economy wey just shrink in di last quarter.
Cheek out hot looks from Met Gala 2022 in New York
Nicki Minaj fight don enta into a fight with a printer.
Hudgens bn dey host Vogue coverage of di Met Gala, but her see-through Moschino ball gown designed by Jeremy Scott mean say she bin as well dressed as any of di guests she bin dey interview.
Kylie Jenner bin wear a ruffled ivory ball gown from Off-White's fall/winter 2022 couture collection.
Di entrepreneur and reality star show up wit di last from di late designer Virgil Abloh.
One of di pipo wey attend na actor Riz Ahmed, and im dress like a chic labourer.
"Dis na homage to di immigrant workers wey keep di Gilded Age golden," im tok.
Among di guests na di former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Mrs Clinton say she dey attend am for di first time in 20 years to celebrate di fashion and di spirit of America.
Tickets for ogbonge celebrities na $35,000 and tables na $300,000.
Met Gala party dey raise millions of dollars for di Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
Dat na a fashion museum wey dia tens of thousands of exhibits dey closed to di general public.
Singer Teyana Taylor and model Winnie Harlow both dey designed by Iris van Herpen.
Di two outfits bin dey topped off with eye-catching headpieces.
Taylor Marie Hill show off gorgeous royal blue dress with intricate floral embroidery.
Chloe Kim, snowboarder and two-time Olympic gold medalist show for Met Gala 2022.
Kodi Smit-McPhee know say na im turn to do di washing up.
Di Power of di Dog star make im Met Gala debut, telling reporters say di event " be a place wia pipo can go with zero boundaries and judgements on how dem want to express demsefs through fashion".
Singer Anderson Paak dance im way down di red carpet.
Emma Chamberlain want you to know di midriff don come back.
Billie Eilish put a gothic twist on di gilded age for dis year Met Gala.
Fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli show off for Met Gala.
Model Gigi Hadid wear one all-red ensemble wey featureone puffer jacket, corset and latex trousers.
Jared Leto play spot di difference for di red carpet.
Di actor (right) waka for di red carpet wit im close friend Alessandro Michele, di creative director of Gucci.
Sarah Jessica Parker champion one unsung designer.
Parker take dis foto her headpiece beautifully framed in di centre of di archway behind her.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner bring a plus one enta Met Gala red carpet.
Kid Cudi and Sebastian Stan add di colour for di ceremony.
Gwen Stefani channelle one tennis ball.
SZA hopes di Met Gala get narrow doorways.
Actress Carey Mulligan dey covered in crystals wit her husband Marcus Mumford.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham be like di newlywed valentines for di Met Gala 2022.
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr (wey no be relation to Booklyn), bin dey among di men wey put accessories for dia outfits wit some stunning jewellery.
Stormzy dey represent di UK for im first ever Met Gala.
Di rapper tell reporters him bin dey "nervous" about im red carpet debut.
Lizzo dey back from band camp.
Actor Nicola Coughlin bring in her Bridgerton TV series character Lady Whistledown
Editor in chief of Boy magazine Fredrik Robertsson wear one jumpsuit featuring silver structured fins.
Singer Erykah Badu pose inside one patchwork top hat.