Met Gala 2022 pictures: Celebs looks for 'Gilded glamour' theme Met Gala in New York

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Kim Kardashian grab headlines for Monday Met Gala as she step into a dress wey bin dey last worn by Marilyn Monroe 60 years ago.

Met Gala - one of di biggest fashion event - roll out red carpet for New York for global celebrities.

Some 400 names from di world of music, film, fashion and sports, show off dia stuff for di lavish costume parade on di steps of di Metropolitan Museum of Arts.

Di fundraiser don return to di usual early May slot afta di coronavirus pandemic bin make di organisers to cancel di one for 2020 and delay last year own till autumn.

But di dress code for dis year own na gilded glamour, wey evoke America late 19th Century age of economic boom - some pipo see am as insensitive.

Social media users yab dis year theme sake of say American working class families dey struggle to make ends meet during di highest inflation in forty years and for inside economy wey just shrink in di last quarter.

Cheek out hot looks from Met Gala 2022 in New York

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Watch: Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian showcase dia take on "gilded glamour" for di Met Gala

Nicki Minaj fight don enta into a fight with a printer.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Before she arrive Met Gala, Nicki Minaj bin sadly dey involved inside one explosion for one ink factory, wey analysts fear say fit prompt a worldwide shortage of ballpoint pens.

Hudgens bn dey host Vogue coverage of di Met Gala, but her see-through Moschino ball gown designed by Jeremy Scott mean say she bin as well dressed as any of di guests she bin dey interview.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Vanessa Hudgens enjoy a strong gust of wind

Kylie Jenner bin wear a ruffled ivory ball gown from Off-White's fall/winter 2022 couture collection.

Di entrepreneur and reality star show up wit di last from di late designer Virgil Abloh.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Kylie Jenner set a new wedding trend

One of di pipo wey attend na actor Riz Ahmed, and im dress like a chic labourer.

"Dis na homage to di immigrant workers wey keep di Gilded Age golden," im tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Riz Ahmed

Wia dis foto come from, CINDY ORD/MG22

Among di guests na di former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Mrs Clinton say she dey attend am for di first time in 20 years to celebrate di fashion and di spirit of America.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton (left) work with fashion designer Joseph Altuzarra (right) on her dress, wey get di names of 60 celebrated women of di past embroidered on am.

Tickets for ogbonge celebrities na $35,000 and tables na $300,000.

Met Gala party dey raise millions of dollars for di Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Dat na a fashion museum wey dia tens of thousands of exhibits dey closed to di general public.

Wia dis foto come from, DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS Wetin we call dis foto, Kim Kardashian (left) wear di dress Marilyn Monroe once put on to sing 'Happy birthday, Mr President' to John F Kennedy in 1962.

Singer Teyana Taylor and model Winnie Harlow both dey designed by Iris van Herpen.

Di two outfits bin dey topped off with eye-catching headpieces.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Teyana Taylor and model Winnie Harlow

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Taylor Marie Hill show off gorgeous royal blue dress with intricate floral embroidery.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Taylor Marie Hill appear for stunning floral train

Chloe Kim, snowboarder and two-time Olympic gold medalist show for Met Gala 2022.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Olympic gold medal winning snowboarder Chloe Kim

Kodi Smit-McPhee know say na im turn to do di washing up.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Kodi Smit-McPhee

Di Power of di Dog star make im Met Gala debut, telling reporters say di event " be a place wia pipo can go with zero boundaries and judgements on how dem want to express demsefs through fashion".

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Jon Batiste

Singer Anderson Paak dance im way down di red carpet.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Anderson Paak

Emma Chamberlain want you to know di midriff don come back.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Emma Chamberlain

Billie Eilish put a gothic twist on di gilded age for dis year Met Gala.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Billie Eilish don become one of di most reliably best-dressed celebrities you fit find on a red carpet.

Fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli show off for Met Gala.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Glenn Close

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Model Gigi Hadid wear one all-red ensemble wey featureone puffer jacket, corset and latex trousers.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Gigi Hadid

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Michelle Yeoh

Jared Leto play spot di difference for di red carpet.

Di actor (right) waka for di red carpet wit im close friend Alessandro Michele, di creative director of Gucci.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Photoshot Wetin we call dis foto, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Sarah Jessica Parker champion one unsung designer.

Parker take dis foto her headpiece beautifully framed in di centre of di archway behind her.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Sarah Jessica Parker

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner bring a plus one enta Met Gala red carpet.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Kid Cudi and Sebastian Stan add di colour for di ceremony.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Kid Cudi and Sebastian Stan

Gwen Stefani channelle one tennis ball.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Gwen Stefani

SZA hopes di Met Gala get narrow doorways.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo often say celebrities no go fit dia own egos through di door, but for SZA case di much bigger problem na her huge solid black hat.

Actress Carey Mulligan dey covered in crystals wit her husband Marcus Mumford.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters/Getty Wetin we call dis foto, Actress Carey Mulligan, wear a black and gold column gown bedecked wit 79,000 gold sequins and 38,000 crystals.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham be like di newlywed valentines for di Met Gala 2022.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr (wey no be relation to Booklyn), bin dey among di men wey put accessories for dia outfits wit some stunning jewellery.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di men knew how to accessorise

Stormzy dey represent di UK for im first ever Met Gala.

Di rapper tell reporters him bin dey "nervous" about im red carpet debut.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Stormzy

Lizzo dey back from band camp.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lizzo's coat bin take 22,000 hours to make, while di rare gold flute she bring as accessory costs $55,000 to buy, di singer tell Variety.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Actor Nicola Coughlin bring in her Bridgerton TV series character Lady Whistledown

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nicola Coughlin

Editor in chief of Boy magazine Fredrik Robertsson wear one jumpsuit featuring silver structured fins.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Fredrik Robertsson

Singer Erykah Badu pose inside one patchwork top hat.