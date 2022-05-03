Roe v Wade: Politico leak suggest Justice Alito want SCOTUS to overturn abortion rights

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

US Supreme Court fit dey about to overturn di nationwide legal right to abortion, leaked report suggest.

Dis na according to one leaked draft opinion wey don make activists to enta streets of Washington.

Politico, tori pipo, reports say Justice Samuel Alito don write di document say di landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision dey "badly wrong".

If Politico reports dey verified, di leaking of di document fit be wetin never happun before inside di US Supreme Court modern history.

Di justices dey expected to issue dia ruling on di case by early July.

Neither di Supreme Court or di White House wish to comment on di leak on Monday night.

"Roe dey egregiously (badly) wrong from di start," di draft opinion reportedly tok.

Di opinion add say: "Time don reach to obey di Constitution and return di issue of abortion to di pipo elected representatives."

Justice Alito also reportedly write say Roe v Wade reasoning bin dey "exceptionally weak" and e don get "damaging consequences".

"Di conclusion wey dey difficult to notice na say a right to abortion no dey deeply rooted in di Nation's history and traditions," di conservative opinion reportedly tok.

Speaker of di House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer - both Democrats - don issue a joint statement reacting to di leak.

"If di report dey accurate, di Supreme Court dey ready to inflict di greatest restriction of rights in di past 50 years", di statement read.

E add say di decision by "Republican-appointed Justices" go-go down as an "abomination, one of di worst and most damaging decisions in modern history".

One of America main anti-abortion organisations, National Right to Life, say e go wait for di Supreme Court official opinion on di matter before speaking out.

Wetin go happun if Roe v Wade dey overturned?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Anti-abortion activists and pro-abortion supporters don already take to di streets of Washington to demonstrate.

Dis be after news say U.S. Supreme Court fit overturn di 1973 Roe v Wade ruling wey legalized abortion nationwide.

A woman right to do an abortion through di first trimester of pregnancy na im dey protected nationally in 1973.

E follow di Supreme Court landmark 7-2 ruling in Roe v. Wade case.

If Supreme Court of United States [SCOTUS] do wetin dey di leaked Politico report, e mean say dat right of a woman don get K-leg.

Now abortion rights supporters in Washington don call on Democrats inside Congress to take action to protect access to abortion.

Experts say di leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion wey fit overturn di constitutional right to abortion na major breach of confidentiality.

Reports say e don heightened di stakes ontop di already politically-charged case inside America.

Roe v Wade case - US Supreme Court ruling in 1973

Plaintiff Jane Roe, wey later dey identified as Norma McCorvey na unmarried pregnant woman wey no fit an abortion under Texas law.

Fo dia e dey illegal unless to save di life of di mother.

Roe lawyers said she dey unable to travel out of di state to obtain an abortion and argue say di law no dey real and block on her constitutional rights.

"Pregnancy dey often come more than once to di same woman, and in di general population, if man go survive, e go always be with us."

Na so Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun, a Republican wey by President Richard Nixon nominate, write inside di sweeping majority opinion.

SCOTUS decision rule say Texas law infringed on women right to privacy, e dey overly broad and violate di due process clause inside U.S. Constitution Fourteenth Amendment.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

"Dis right of privacy...dey broad enough to encompass a woman decision whether or not to terminate her pregnancy.

"Di bad condition say di State go impose upon di pregnant woman by denying dis choice altogether dey clear.

Five Republican-nominated judges dey among di majority.

Di court rule say di state fit regulate di procedure during di second trimester and even ban am in most circumstances in di third.

Justices Byron White, a Democratic appointee, and Republican-nominated William Rehnquist, later U.S. chief justice, no agree to di ruling alias dissented.