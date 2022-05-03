Jacky Hunt-Broersma: Cancer survivor wey run 104 marathons in 104 days

22 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Jacky Hunt-Broersma

One woman wey take up running afta she lose her left leg to cancer don pass di Guinness World Record for most consecutive marathons.

Jacky Hunt-Broersma, wey be 46-yearsold don run 26.2-miles every day since mid-January, she normally take around five hours.

On Saturday, she complete her 104th consecutive marathon afta she spend many days - dis na one achievement she dey expect Guinness World Records to certify.

One spokesperson tok say certifying di record go take around three months.

Waking up on Sunday - one day off at long last - na strange experience for Jacky.

"Part of me dey really happy to know say I don finish dis task," she tell BBC from her house inside Arizona. "And di oda part dey continue to tink say I need to go run."

Her body also dey recover from di record-chasing effort, upon say she don stop. "I feel tighter than I don be during di whole 104 marathons," she tok.

But Jacky - wey dem born and raise for South Africa, and also don live for England and di Netherlands - dey grateful.

Dis na becos running don give her di confidence wey she bin dey fear say she no go fit regain.

For 2002, doctors for di Netherlands diagnose her with Ewing's sarcoma, one rare type of bone cancer.

Within two weeks, dem amputate her left leg to save her life. She be only 26-years-old dat time.

"Na rollercoaster," she remember. "Everything happen so fast."

For di first couple of years, Jacky struggle with di change for her life.

She bin dey vex say she get cancer and bin dey embarrassed say she dey different. She wear long trousers for public so dat pipo no go notice di prosthetic.

Almost all of a sudden, she take up running for 2016.

She bin dey praise her husband for long-distance running events but no ever consider to do same thing hersef. She bin tink say na only "for crazy pipo".

Afta buying one special prosthetic for long-distance runners, she sign up for her very first 10K (6.2 mile) run.

A day to di race, she switch her registration to di half-marathon category - and she no ever look back since. She begin explore longer distances and different terrains.

"I be all or nothing pesin, so I just throw mysef in," she explain. "I love pushing boundaries and seeing how far I fit push."

For di beginning of di year, Jacky give hersef one new goal: di record for most consecutive marathons.

Di female Guinness record stand at 95 - set two years ago by Alyssa Amos Clark, one non-amputee runner from Vermont - wey do di same thing as pandemic coping strategy.

Enzo Caporaso of Italy with 59 na im get di male Guinness record - although Spanish ultra-runner Ricardo Abad reportedly run 607 consecutive marathons, finishing in 2012.

So Jacky - wey be mother of two and dey work as endurance coach - start to dey run with di record in mind, making sure say she always run at least di length of a marathon.

She do di world-famous Boston Marathon for Massachusetts and di Lost Dutchman for Arizona, but dem no dey schedule marathons every day, so she also run on local dirt paths, neighbourhood trails and even her own treadmill for home.

And wen British runner Kate Jayden break Alyssa record by completing 101 runs, Jacky continue so as to beat her and "to round di month [of April] off" with one final marathon.

She run 2,734 miles. Guinness World Records tell AP news agency say e go take around 12 to 15 weeks to review di evidence and certify di record.

Documenting dis runs on social media, Jacky don raise ova $88,000 (£70,000) for Amputee Blade Runners, one non-profit organisation wey dey provide running blades like her own to amputees.

Di run na mostly one mental game, she tok, but dem don also take one physical toll.

She gatz to wear liners and sweat socks with her blades, and need to foam roll, stretch and ice her leg stump daily. To everyone surprise, she remain injury-free throughout di marathons.

In fact, Jacky dey wish say she don bin start to run earlier.

"Running don make big difference on my mental state and e don show me how strong my body fit be. E don give me total new acceptance of who I be and dat I fit do hard things."