Roe vs Wade dey overturned? US Supreme Court say leaked abortion document dey real

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

One leaked document wey suggest millions of US women fit lose di legal right to abortion dey genuine, di Supreme Court chief justice don confam.

But e no represent di court final decision, John Roberts tok.

Di leak don turn up expectations say dem fit change di 1973 decision wey legalise abortion for US.

Dis na as e go allow different states to ban am.

President Joe Biden don tok say di decision - if dem go ahead wit am - fit call oda freedoms into question.

Di leaked document - wey dem label "1st Draft" - appear to reflect di majority opinion of di court.

Na Justice Samuel Alito write di leaked document, and e say di 1973 Roe v Wade ruling - wey legalise abortion across di US dey - " badly [egregiously] wrong from di start".

Di draft no be di final ruling, and opinions fit change.

But if dem overturn Roe v Wade, around half of US states fit ban abortion.

For one statement, Chief Justice Roberts describe di leak of di draft, wey US website Politico first publish, as "a singular and egregious breach" and ask di Marshal of di Supreme Court to launch investigation.

Di work of di court "no go dey affected in any way", im add.

Di release of di draft don cause reactions from both sides. Anti-abortion law firm Americans United for Life urge di court to shun "wetin pro-abortion activists and proxy media allies dey expect".

Planned Parenthood - di largest provider of reproductive health services for US - don tok say dem go "continue to fight like hell to protect di right to access safe, legal abortion".

Dem tok say research find out say 36 million women fit lose abortion access if Roe v Wade dey struck down.

Di ruling dey di court sights sake of say Mississippi dey ask say make dem overturn am, and a final decision dey expected for late June or early July.

Thirteen states don already pass so-called trigger laws wey go automatically ban abortion if Roe v Wade dey overturned dis summer. Some oda states go likely pass laws quickly.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma governor sign one anti-abortion measures into law. based on one wey Texas pass last year. Di law allow any private citizen to sue anyone wey support abortion afta six weeks of gestation - before many women even know say dem get belle.

President Joe Biden warn say dis kind legal change - if di decision remain - go get serious implications.

"E really concern me say afta 50 years we go kon decide say a woman no get di right to choose," im tok

"But wetin concern me more na di reason. E go mean say every oda decision wey relate to di notion of privacy go dey questioned."

Mr Biden tok say im want legislation to preserve di existing guarantees of abortion access.

"If e become di law, and if wetin dem write remain, e go far beyond di concern of weda we get di right to choose or not," im ok

"E go to oda basic rights - di rights to marriage, di right to determine many tins."

BBC North America reporter Anthony Zurcher tok say di basis for dis na di distinction wey Justice Samuel Alito draw in di leaked opinion, wey im write.

Some rights dey spelt out in di US Constitution, di judge write, while odas, such as access to abortion, na mere "rights wey no dey individually listed".

Our reporter point out say di same argument fit dey used in di case of gay marriage, in vitro fertilisation or certain forms of contraception.

Roe v Wade case - US Supreme Court ruling in 1973

Plaintiff Jane Roe, wey later dey identified as Norma McCorvey na unmarried pregnant woman wey no fit an abortion under Texas law.

Fo dia e dey illegal unless to save di life of di mother.

Roe lawyers said she dey unable to travel out of di state to obtain an abortion and argue say di law no dey real and block on her constitutional rights.

"Pregnancy dey often come more than once to di same woman, and in di general population, if man go survive, e go always be with us."

Na so Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun, a Republican wey by President Richard Nixon nominate, write inside di sweeping majority opinion.

SCOTUS decision rule say Texas law infringed on women right to privacy, e dey overly broad and violate di due process clause inside U.S. Constitution Fourteenth Amendment.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

"Dis right of privacy...dey broad enough to encompass a woman decision whether or not to terminate her pregnancy.

"Di bad condition say di State go impose upon di pregnant woman by denying dis choice altogether dey clear.

Five Republican-nominated judges dey among di majority.

Di court rule say di state fit regulate di procedure during di second trimester and even ban am in most circumstances in di third.

Justices Byron White, a Democratic appointee, and Republican-nominated William Rehnquist, later U.S. chief justice, no agree to di ruling alias dissented.