Dave Chappelle attacked: How attacker tackle US comedian on stage in Los Angeles

5 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PHILLIP FARAONE/GETTY

Dave Chappelle be like e no dey hurt after one audience member rush di stage and physically attack di US stand-up comedian in di middle of im performance.

Chappelle bin dey perform for Hollywood Bowl inside Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Na security staff chase di attacker until dem detain am off stage.

Dem later escort di attacker from di venue on a stretcher.

Local tori report say di attacker appear to get injuries to his arm and face.

Di American comedian appeared to lose im composure for a moment, and later e joke: "Dat na a trans man."

At one point, Chappelle disappeared from view to locate di attacker.

Wen e return, he say, "I don dey do dis 35 years. I just stamped one [n-word] backstage — always wanted to do am," e be like e dey to refer to im assailant.

Dave Chappelle attack - Show attender tok how e happun

US-based British journalist Sharon Carpenter, wey also dey in attendance, say actor and singer Jamie Foxx bin join Chappelle too.

Carpenter tell di PA news agency say one attacker "dive" di comedian as he headlined di event, sending him "flying in di air".

She say: "E bin look like someone bin dey dash across di stage from di side.

"He fall backwards on to im back, wit im arms and legs up in di air.

"Dave Chappelle bin obviously dey in shock. We bin all dey in shock.

"I bin tink for a moment OK, dia na a prank? Because dem bin make some Will Smith jokes.

"Even though Chris Rock bin dey dia, Dave bin dey make some jokes, na fair game, right?"

Inside one video, Chappelle could be seen thanking his famous friends for helping out, saying: "Whenever you're in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff's hat."

"I bin tink saydis na part of di show," Foxx respond.

Dave Chappelle recent controversy

In October, Chappelle bin face controversy over im 2021 Netflix special The Closer.

In di special, Chappelle jokes about trans women and dia genitalia and defend J.K. Rowling against critics wey bin say she be transphobic and more.

Di gbasbgos also follow anoda high-profile stage attack, inside wetin actor Will Smith slap comedian Chris Rock for a joke Rock tok about Smith wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, on di Oscars stage in March.