IPOB UK Asylum: UK goment no see Ipob as terrorist group - British High Commission

UK goment say dem neva declare di Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] as a terrorist group.

British High Commission make di clarification for statement wey dem release on Friday night through dia Abuja office.

Di goment say wetin dem do na to assess di security risk wey Ipob members dey face for Nigeria.

Dem clear di mata afta UK goment update di Nigerian Asylum exclusions part of dia website.

UK updated "Country policy and information note" tok say di asylum status and humanitarian protection no go include violent pro-Biafra groups.

Di groups include di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) and Movemment for the Actualisation of di Sovereign State of Biafra (Massob).

Dis updated note na part of di April guideline United Kingdom Visa and Immigration bin release on how to grant asylum application to members of IPOB and MASSOB.

Why UK remove Ipob/Massob supporters from Asylum status

According to di update wey reflect on di 3rd of May 2022, in line wit di 1951 Refugee Convention "Persons wey commit human rights violations no go get asylum".

UK Goment Country Policy and Information note particularly target separatists group for southeast Nigeria like members of IPOB wey use violence against di state and members of di public.

Dis same document na im UK parliament go use consider if pesin wey dey active and support IPOB openly dey likely to dey at risk of arrest and detention or go face anyhow treatment wey go need asylum.

Asylum na di protection wey kontri di give pesin wey run comot for im kontri as political refugee.

Dem gatz also consider weda di goment action against IPOB na act of prosecution or persecution, di information add.

Di article describe IPOB as "terrorist group as proscribed by di Nigerian Goment" while e describe MASSOB as "banned but not a proscribed terrorist group for Nigeria".

IPOB don dey linked to plenty violence against security forces.

Dem also don dey linked to violence against civilians in di South East region of Nigeria since January 2021.

However di latest clarification insists say Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] no be proscribed group for di UK.

Nnamdi Kanu bin form IPOB for 2012 and many believe say dem bin breakaway branch from MASSOB wey Ralph Uwazirike establish for 1999.

Di Nigerian goment don declare IPOB as terrorists group and ban dia activities

Di agenda of IPOB na for di southeast to break away from Nigeria to form dia own kontri - Biafra.

Dem create di two groups to komot from Nigeria afta di 1967 - 1970 Biafran civil war, wey Major Chukwuemeka Ojukwu bin lead.

IPOB UK Asylum - Who dey qualified for Asylum?

Di decision makers gatz also define di IPOB member we dey qualify to seek asylum.

Dos wey di run away from punishment sake of di crime wey dem commit as IPOB members no go get opportunity sake of say dem no classify dem as refugees except if di prosecution turn persecution before dem go consider di pesin .

Di pesin gatz proof say dem dey for serious risk of harm and persecution for Nigeria

UKVI say dem go consider each person case to determine weda di person dey of interest to di Nigerian goment and if wetin di goment dey do no dey discriminatory.

