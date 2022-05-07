VGMA 2022 winners: Ghana Music Awards winners full list

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, 2021 VGMA awards Wetin we call dis foto, Charterhouse be de organizers of de annual Vadafone Ghana Music Awards

Ghana Music Awards 2022 winners don dey known.

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards winners dis year come from votes pipo send in for different categories.

De 23rd edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Day 1 hold on Friday night, May 6, 2022.

VGMA 2022 happun for de Dome of Accra International Conference Centre.

Charterhouse be de organizers of dis annual show in de gold coast for 22 editions now.

De Awards be pin spotlight on Ghanaian musicians and de entertainment industry.

Ghana Music Awards 2022 winners list/category

Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) - Nii Tettey Tetteh

Instrumentalist of the Year - Joshua Moszi

Male Vocal Performance of the Year - Amazing God by Kwaisey Pee

Female Vocal Performance of the Year - Where You Are by Niella

Songwriter of the Year - Praise by Fameye

Record of the Year -

Best Video of the Year - Nyinya by Bosom PYung

Group of the Year -

Sound Engineer of the Year -

Producer of the Year - MOGBeatz

Best International Collaboration of the Year -

African Artist of the Year - WizKid

Lifetime Achievement Award -

Highlife Song of the Year -

Hiplife Song of the Year -

Gospel Song of the Year -

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year -

Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year -

Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year -

Hip hop Song of the Year -

Gospel Artist of the Year -

Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year -

Highlife Artist of the Year -

Hiplife/Hiphop Artist of the Year -

Best Rap Performance of the Year -

Best Collaboration of the Year -

Best New Artist of the Year -

Most Popular Song of the Year -

Album of the Year -

EP of the Year -

Artist of the Year -

Unsung Artiste of the Year -

Music for Good - Greedy Men by Stonebwoy

Vodafone Green Award -

Di [VGMA] full list go complete by two day of di Ghana music award ceremony.