VGMA 2022 winners: Ghana Music Awards winners full list
Ghana Music Awards 2022 winners don dey known.
Vodafone Ghana Music Awards winners dis year come from votes pipo send in for different categories.
De 23rd edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Day 1 hold on Friday night, May 6, 2022.
VGMA 2022 happun for de Dome of Accra International Conference Centre.
Charterhouse be de organizers of dis annual show in de gold coast for 22 editions now.
De Awards be pin spotlight on Ghanaian musicians and de entertainment industry.
Ghana Music Awards 2022 winners list/category
Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) - Nii Tettey Tetteh
Instrumentalist of the Year - Joshua Moszi
Male Vocal Performance of the Year - Amazing God by Kwaisey Pee
Female Vocal Performance of the Year - Where You Are by Niella
Songwriter of the Year - Praise by Fameye
Record of the Year -
Best Video of the Year - Nyinya by Bosom PYung
Group of the Year -
Sound Engineer of the Year -
Producer of the Year - MOGBeatz
Best International Collaboration of the Year -
African Artist of the Year - WizKid
Lifetime Achievement Award -
Highlife Song of the Year -
Hiplife Song of the Year -
Gospel Song of the Year -
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year -
Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year -
Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year -
Hip hop Song of the Year -
Gospel Artist of the Year -
Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year -
Highlife Artist of the Year -
Hiplife/Hiphop Artist of the Year -
Best Rap Performance of the Year -
Best Collaboration of the Year -
Best New Artist of the Year -
Most Popular Song of the Year -
Album of the Year -
EP of the Year -
Artist of the Year -
Unsung Artiste of the Year -
Music for Good - Greedy Men by Stonebwoy
Vodafone Green Award -
Di [VGMA] full list go complete by two day of di Ghana music award ceremony.
