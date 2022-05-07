Emmanuel Macron inauguration: Macron second term begin for Elysee Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday become inaugurated for a second five-year term.

Macron inauguration ceremony hold for Elysee Palace in di morning.

Di 44-year-old French leader during im inauguration speech vow to build 'a planet wey dey more livable'

E promise to also make France stronger inside im second term as im dey inaugurated.

Di inauguration ceremony fro di new French president witness di symbolic 21 gun salute wey traditional since di beginning of di fifth republic of France.

President Emannuel Macron go face huge challenges both at home and abroad for im second term.

Implementing di reforms e bin promise wen he come to power as France youngest-ever president in 2017 na one of di challenges before Macron.

Di French leader gatz manage ho to deal with di Russian assault against Ukraine.

Macron win di second round of presidential polls on April 24 wit a score of 58.55 percent against far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

Emmanuel Macron profile?

Wen im become France youngest ever president for 2017, e seal a im incredible rise wey begin less than a year afta im launch one political movement wey im call La République En Marche! to challenge di traditional parties.

Five years on, di 44-year-old, don kontinu to dominate French politics, but im dey face strong challenge from Marine Le Pen, di far-right candidate wey im easily defeat for di second-round run-off for 2017.

Im enter di Élysée as pesin wey dey unknown, im be former economy minister wey never run for elected office before. Im be di protégé of Socialist President François Hollande, im sweep away old political loyalties and, to many voters, wey set am apart from di ruling class.

Macron don get to navigate choppy political waters to push through controversial reforms.

Im make am easier for companies to fire workers, cut taxes and introduce tough security laws to tackle terrorism. But im bin dey forced to scrap one fuel tax wey im propose for 2018 after e spark weeks of protest by yellow-vest protesters, wey dey known as gilets jaunes.

Other reforms, include im promise to bring di rate of pipo wey no get jobs down from more than 10% to 7% by 2022, sometin wey di Covid pandemic hit hard, although unemployment currently dey down to 7.4%.

Now, im dey propose full employment within five years, taxes to cut by €15bn (£12.5bn) a year for households and businesses, and paying for im programme as im say im go gradually raise di retirement age from 62 to 65.

Increase on di pension age dey unpopular wit voters wey already dey face high cost of living. Im opponents don also accuse am of relying on expensive advice from US consultancy firm McKinsey.