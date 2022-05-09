Elon Musk tweet today: Twitter Elon Musk cryptic tweet about death - All we know

one hour wey don pass

Elon Musk bin promise to reduce censorship on Twitter

World richest man, Elon Musk cryptic tweet about death don make plenti of im followers on twitter dey worried.

Elon Musk recent tweets dey go viral afta di Tesla CEO strike one deal to buy Twitter.

Dat deal to buy Twitter from di founder, Jack Dorsey dey worth about $44bn.

For im bid to buy Twitter, Musk bin promise to reduce censorship on di social media micro blogging site.

Wetin Elon Musk tweet today?

Elon Musk wey reach one agreement with di board of Twitter to takeover di social media platform weeks ago, tweet give im 91.6M followers say;

"If I die under mysterious circumstances, e dey nice knowing you all."

Dis im tweet don get more than one million likes and thousands of comments, with plenti of im followers wey begin to express concern.

Maye Musk, im mama eve dey worried with di tweet and respond with angry face emoji to di billionaire say; "Dis no dey funny😠😠."

But Musk instantly apologize give im mama say im dey sorry and e go try im best to stay alive.

"Sorry! I go do my best to stay alive."

As many of im follower dey respond to Musk tweet, one request weda di billionaire go hand ova twitter give am if wetin im dey tok happun and Musk reply "ok."

Here na how anoda tweeter user reply to di Tesla CEO tweet and wetin be im response.

Elon Musk cryptic tweet - Wetin we sabi

Elon Musk dey known to dey crack jokes and memes for Twitter.

E don bin tok about smoking weed for Twitter board meeting and anoda times e say e wan buy Coco-Cola to put cocaine inside di drink.

Di world most richest man recently buy Twitter for $44 billion and e dey expected to serve as temporary CEO for few months.

Oga Musk wey shock pipo wen e make di offer say Twitter get "tremendous potential" wey im wan unlock.

E don bin dey give insight into wetin di social media platform under im go dey like.

"Twitter go always be free for casual users, but maybe slight cost for commercial/gonment users", e tok.

Elon Musk biography

Elon Musk na 51 year old businessman.

Dem born am for June 28, 1971 for Pretoria, South Africa).

Im dey known as South African-born American entrepreneur wey follow establish di electronic-payment firm PayPal and formed SpaceX, wey dey make launch vehicles and spacecraft.

Im na also di chief executive officer of di electric car manufacturer Tesla.

Forbes for dia latest report list am as di richest man in di world.

According to forbes Elon Musk worth $219 billion ahead of Amzon founder Jeff Bezos wey carry second wit worth of $171

Who be Elon Musk?

Elon Musk net worth 2022

Forbes and Bloomberg now rank Elon Musk as di world richest pesin, with a net worth of about $250bn.

Im dey tens of millions more than im nearest rival, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Elon Musk net worth dey based largely on di value of im shares inside Tesla, of which e own about 17%.

E also champions digital currencies and get a hand in several oda smaller companies.