Deborah Samuel: Christian Association of Nigeria call for peaceful protest over killing of Deborah

Wia dis foto come from, Shehu Shagari College of Education

Di Christian Association of Nigeria don call on dia members all over di kontri to come out for peaceful protest to call for justice and pray for Deborah Yakubu.

CAN President, Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, inside one statement request all church leaders to organise peaceful protest on 22 May 2022 to demand justice for Deborah and make dem carry placards wit specific messages like: " "we demand justice 4 Deborah,' 'no more killing in God's name,' 'enough is enough,'" plus odas

For statement wey di association Secretary-General Joseph Bade Daramola sign, say di protest go happun for dia Secretariat and no be for streets.

"Di protest go take place on 22 May, 2022 for afternoon by 3:00pm for every Secretariat of di Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) nationwide and no be for street so as to avoid more loss of lives. Those wey no get CAN Secretariat fit to use any church wey get big compound."

Wetin we sabi so far

On Saturday, Sokoto state goment for north west Nigeria, declare 24 hours curfew across di state afta youths enta road to violently protest di arrest of two of di alleged killers of Deborah Yakubu.

Govnor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal say im dey give di order to make sure dem restore "peace and order for Sokoto metropolis and di entire state."

Tensions high as youths continue to provoke over allege blasphemy statement wey lead to di death of Deborah wey be student of Shehu Shagari College of Education on 12 May, 2022.

Deborah die afta angry mob stone, beat and burn her to death for allegedly blaspheming against Prophet Mohammed.

Both Muslims and Christians across Nigeria widely condemn di killing.

Di most senior Islamic religious leader for di kontri, di Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, wey dey live for Sokoto, describe di violence as ''unjustified'' and call on authorities to bring di offenders to justice, while e call for calm.

Dem bury Deborah for her hometown for Tunga Magajiya, for Rijau local goment area for Niger state, north central Nigeria.

Kaduna ban religious protest

Meanwhile, Kaduna state gomet for same northwest Nigeria, don ban any protest wey dey connected to religion.

Inside statement wey Samuel Aruwan, di state Commissioner for Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, sign, Govnor Nasiru Ahmad el_Rufia, say dem dey give dis order afta consulting wit Kaduna State Security Council.

E add say di ban become necessary sake of moves by some "unpatriotic elements to organise series of for-and-against protests related to one security development for one of di northern Nigeria states."