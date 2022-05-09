Goodluck Jonathan APC: Group buy 2023 presidential nomination form for Jonathan

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan name don enta list of those wey buy All Progressives Congress presidential nomination form to contest di 2023 elections.

BBC pidgin confam say na coalition of northern groups buy di APC expression of interest and nomination forms for Jonathan.

Dem want GEJ, as many dey call am, to contest for di office of the president for 2023.

Di northern group under di name 'Fulani group' buy di N100 million nominations and expression of interest forms on Monday 9 May, 2022

Two weeks ago, some group of supporters bin storm di former Nigerian leader domot for Bayelsa State to beg am say make e run.

Di ex-president of Nigeria or im office never tok peem ontop dis mata, at di time of dis tori.

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, still be PDP member at di time of dis report, as e never publicly declare interest to decamp go APC.

Oga Jonathan serve as Nigeria President from May 2010 till May 2015 under di Peoples Democratic Party.

Di then, opposition party, APC bin defeat am as e dey seek re-election for 2015.

Di now President, Muhammadu Buhari bin win am for di polls.

Dis make am di first sitting president to chop defeat for Nigeria election.

Oga Jonathan bin call Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate am even before di kontri election body finish to count di result.

APC 2023 election timetable

Di APC begin sell nomination and expression of interest forms for various elective offices from Saturday April 23, 2022.

Dis na according to document wey Sulaiman Arugungu, di National organizing secretary of di bring out.

"In accordance wit di provision of di Electoral Act and di timetable of di Independent national electoral commission (Inec) APC hereby release timetable.

"And schedule of activities for di conduct of di 2023 general elections," Argungu tok.

APC say di primary election for governorship position go hold on 18 May, 2022.

While state houses of assembly go hold on 20 May, 2022.

Di ruling party house of representatives primary go hold for 22 May and 24 May for Senate primary.

Di party go end di process on 30 May wen dem go hold convention for presidential primaries.

APC nomination form price list

House of Assembly - N2 million

House of Reps - N10 Million

Senate - N20 million

Governorship - N50 million

Presidential - N100 million

"Forms for female aspirants and pipo wey dey live wit disability na free." APC add.

"Youth wey dey age 25 - 40 years get 50% discount to buy di nomination forms," Argungu tok.

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Profile

Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan na former Nigeria president of Nigeria.

Dem am for November 20, 1957 for Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government of Bayelsa State inside di oil rich Niger Delta.

Im papa, Lawrence Ebele Jonathan na canoe- maker and im mama, Eunice Ayi Ebele Jonathan, na retired farmer.

Oga Jonathan get im education for St. Stephen's Primary School, Otuoke; St Michael's Primary School, Oloibiri; Mater Dei High School, lmiringi; Ogbia.

And University of Port Harcourt, wia he receive im Bachelor of Science degree, Master's degree and Doctorate in Hydrobiology and Fisheries Biology.

Before e join politics, e serve as Science Inspector of Education, lecturer for Rivers State College of Education Rumuolumeni (now Ignatius Ajuru University).

GEJ also work as an Assistant Director for di defunct Oil Minerals Producing Areas Development Commission.

Jonathan political career start wit di return of democracy to Nigeria for 1998, afta di death of General Sani Abacha wey rule Nigeria as military dictator from 1993.

For di run up to di 1998 elections, Diepreye Alaimeyeseigha become governorship candidate for di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Dat time dem bin choose am as Alaimeyeseigha running mate.

Di Alaimeyeseigha/Jonathan ticket win di election.

And e become di first civilian deputy governor of Bayelsa State on May 29, 1999. Dem get re-election for 2004.

Goodluck Jonathan bin serve as deputy governor of Bayelsa state until December 12, 2005.