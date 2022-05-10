Queen's Speech 2022 today: Prince Charles deliver Queen Speech for di first time

Prince Charles don outline UK goment priorities for di year ahead, as e deliver di Queen Speech for di first time.

E stand in for di Queen during di ceremony to officially reopen Parliament, afta she drop out due to health issues.

Di 96-year-old monarch bin pull out from di ceremony sake of mobility problems.

Di Queen Speech na ceremonial occasion wey set out laws di goment want to pass and highlights dia priorities for di months ahead.

Na di first time since 1963 wey di Queen no deliver di speech.

Di Queen speech wey Prince Charles deliver highlight some of di 38 laws wey ministers intend to pass for di coming year.

Dis number include some bill wey dem carry ova from di previous session of Parliament, wey end last month.

E also include number of bills wey dey included in past Queen's Speeches.

Here na summary of di main points;

Levelling up and infrastructure

Levelling up and Regeneration Bill go give councils new planning powers, including to force landlords for England to let out empty shops to rejuvenate high streets

go give councils new planning powers, including to force landlords for England to let out empty shops to rejuvenate high streets Harbours (Seafarers' Remuneration) Bill go give British ports powers to refuse ferry services wey no dey pay dia crews di national minimum wage, afta one quata ova P&O Ferries

go give British ports powers to refuse ferry services wey no dey pay dia crews di national minimum wage, afta one quata ova P&O Ferries New state-run agency to regulate railway services across di UK, Great British Railways, go dey established by Transport Bill

Changes to business rates, di property tax wey companies, dey pay, go dey introduced through one Non-Domestic Rating Bill

There go be new legislation to set up di UK Infrastructure Bank , one body design to increase financing of infrastructure projects

, one body design to increase financing of infrastructure projects New powers to build and operate di next stage of di HS2 high-speed rail line dey contained for di High Speed Rail (Crewe-Manchester) Bill

Digital and media

Di Online Safety Bill na one big piece of legislation to deliver one goment pledge to better regulate content appearing on internet

na one big piece of legislation to deliver one goment pledge to better regulate content appearing on internet One new Media Bill go allow di planned privatisation of Channel 4, and allow Ofcom to regulate on-demand streaming services

go allow di planned privatisation of Channel 4, and allow Ofcom to regulate on-demand streaming services A Data Reform Bill goreplace EU rules on data protection

goreplace EU rules on data protection Di Electronic Trade Documents Bill go enable greater digitisation of trade-related paperwork

go enable greater digitisation of trade-related paperwork Di Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill go extend 5G mobile coverage and introduce new safety standards for digital devices

go extend 5G mobile coverage and introduce new safety standards for digital devices A draft Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill go aim to tackle fake consumer reviews and boost competition between social media firms

Security and justice

Public Order Bill go introduce new police powers ova disruptive protests, wey di House of Lords block earlier dis year

go introduce new police powers ova disruptive protests, wey di House of Lords block earlier dis year Di National Security Bill go give new powers to di security services and change di UK laws protecting official secrets

go give new powers to di security services and change di UK laws protecting official secrets Draft Victims' Bill go implement one long-promised pledge to create new rights for di victims of crime

go implement one long-promised pledge to create new rights for di victims of crime Legal duties to consider di risk of terror attacks for public places go dey created by one draft Protect Duty Bill

Brexit and di constitution

One Brexit Freedoms Bill go give ministers new powers to change EU laws dey copied ova afta di UK leave di EU

go give ministers new powers to change EU laws dey copied ova afta di UK leave di EU One new Bill of Rights go deliver one longstanding Tory pledge to replace provisions for di Human Rights Act

go deliver one longstanding Tory pledge to replace provisions for di Human Rights Act Di speech contain one reference to protect di Good Friday Agreement, but e no mention specific legislation to give ministers new powers to rip up di Northern Ireland Protocol

However, di BBC understand one bill fit dey introduce for di later stage

Education and schools

One new Schools Bill go give di schools regulator powers to crack down on unregistered schools for England, and introduce attendance registers

go give di schools regulator powers to crack down on unregistered schools for England, and introduce attendance registers Di Higher Education Bill go deliver one pledge to make loans available to students at any stage for dia lives

go deliver one pledge to make loans available to students at any stage for dia lives Di Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill go place new legal duties on English universities to ensure free speech for campus

go place new legal duties on English universities to ensure free speech for campus One Conversion Therapy Bill go ban practices attempting to change someone sexual orientation. E no go cover attempts to change gender identity, with ministers concerned about unintended consequences for parents, teachers and therapists

Climate, Environment and Energy

One Energy Security Bill go contain new powers aim at boosting renewable energy, and promote market in electric heat pumps

go contain new powers aim at boosting renewable energy, and promote market in electric heat pumps One Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill go introduce new animal welfare standards and new powers to tackle puppy smuggling

go introduce new animal welfare standards and new powers to tackle puppy smuggling However di long-mooted Animals Abroad Bill to implement one ban on importing hunting trophies no dey included

to implement one ban on importing hunting trophies no dey included Before now, di bill suppose dey due to include one ban on imports of fur and foie gras, but dis plan face cabinet opposition

Di Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill go relax di regulation of gene-edited crops

Finance and regulation

One Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill go beef up di investigatory powers of Companies House and aim to increase corporate transparency

go beef up di investigatory powers of Companies House and aim to increase corporate transparency Di Procurement Bill go replace EU rules on how di goment dey buy services from di private sector

go replace EU rules on how di goment dey buy services from di private sector Di Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions Bill go stop public bodies wey dey impose dia own boycotts on foreign kontries

go stop public bodies wey dey impose dia own boycotts on foreign kontries Di goment go try to increase completion among auditors and improve financial reporting for one draft Audit Reform Bill

Ministers say one Financial Services and Markets Bill go aim to simplify EU rules governing di sector

go aim to simplify EU rules governing di sector One Modern Slavery Bill go force companies with annual turnover of more than £36m to publish statement every year on di steps twey dem dey take to prevent modern slavery among dia suppliers

Housing

One Social Housing Regulation Bill go increase regulation of di social housing sector and give tenants new rights to information

go increase regulation of di social housing sector and give tenants new rights to information Di Renters Reform Bill go deliver one Tory manifesto commitment to end so-called "no fault" evictions afta tenancies end

Wetin else dey for di speech?