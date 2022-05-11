Al Jazeera reporter shot dead: Shereen Abu Aqleh die during Israeli raid for West Bank

34 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Shireen Abu Aqleh bin wear one press flak jacket, visibly marked, wen dey shot am, Qatar tok

Bullet don hit and kill Al Jazeera journalist Shereen Abu Aqleh while e dey report on one raid by Israeli security forces for di occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Di Qatar-based news channel dey accuse Israeli troops say dem "deliberately" shoot and kill Abu Aqleh, wey be 51 years old and "in cold blood." Dem also shot and wound anoda reporter.

Di Israeli military deny say dia forces target journalists.

Dem dey look into "di possibility" say e fit be say na bullet "from Palestinian gunmen hit dem" during one exchange of fire.

Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid describe Abu Aqleh's death as "sad" and tok say dem don offer to carry out one joint investigation with di Palestinian Authority.

"Journalists must dey protected in conflict zones and we all get responsibility to get to di truth," e add.

Qatar Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah al-Khater tok say dem shot Abu Aqleh "for face" wen she bin wear press flak jacket and helmet.

Wia dis foto come from, Al Jazeera Wetin we call dis foto, Shereen Abu Aqleh bin dey cover di Israeli-Palestinian conflict for di past 15 years

Di Palestinian health ministry confam Abu Aqleh death and say dem bin rush am go hospital in critical condition afta bullet touch am.

Shereen Abu Aqleh na pesin wey pipo sabi well-well on Al Jazeera Arabic news service - she don dey cover di Israeli-Palestinian conflict for 15 years.

Al Jazeera journalist Nida Ibrahim tok say she be "very well respected journalist" and say di news na "shock to di journalists wey don dey work with her."

Plenti of attacks by Israeli Arabs and Palestinians inside Israel for recent weeks don cause di death of l 17 Israelis and two Ukrainians.

At least 26 Palestinians don die - including attackers wey dem shoot die as dem dey carry out attacks, or militants and civilians wey die during Israeli raids and gbege for di West Bank.