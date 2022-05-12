Ukraine conflict: CCTV video show how Russian soldiers kill Ukrainian civilians

By Sarah Rainsford

Eastern Europe correspondent, Kyiv

one hour wey don pass

Watch: Russian sojas wey camera killing unarmed civilians

Wen Russian soldiers shoot Leonid Pliats and im oga for back, dem capture di killing on CCTV cameras in clear and terrible detail.

Ukrainian prosecutors don begin investigate di video wey BBC obtain as a suspected war crime.

Dis na di height of di fighting around Kyiv and di main roads into di capital na battlefield, including around di bicycle shop wia Leonid work as a security guard.

But dis no be firefight: di video clearly show heavily armed Russian soldiers dey shoot di two unarmed Ukrainians and then loot di business.

We don put together di full sequence of di event wey match wetin dem record for di multiple CCTV cameras around di site.

E dey added wit di testimony of pipo Leonid phone dat day, plus di Ukrainian volunteer fighters who tried to rescue him.

Di Russians arrive for inside one stolen van wey dem paint wit di V sign wey di Russian forces dey use and di words Tank Spetsnaz in black paint.

Dem wear Russian military uniform and approach wit dia guns up, dia fingers dey di triggers.

Leonid waka face di soldiers wit im hands up to show say im no carry gun and im no be threat.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di Russian soldiers neva realise say dem dey feem dem

Di Russians initially follow im and im boss tok through di fence. E no get audio on di footage but di men be like dem dey calm, dem even smoke.

Then di Ukrainians turn away and di soldiers begin comot.

Suddenly dem turn back, crouch then shoot di two men multiple times for dia backs.

Dem kill one immediately but somehow Leonid manage to stagger to im feet.

Im even tie im belt around im thigh to slow di blood, then stumble to im cabin wia im begin call for help.

Vasyl Podlevskyi tok to im friend twice that day, as im siddon dey bleed heavily.

Leonid tell am di soldiers claim say dem no dey kill civilians, then dem shoot am.

"I tell am if im fit atleast bandage yourself up? And im tell me, Vasya, I barely crawl reach here.

"Everything hurts so much. I feel really bad," Vasyl remember di call.

"So I tell am to hang in there and start dey call di territorial defence."

Di men im call dey sell air conditioning before di war.

Wetin we call dis foto, E get one ogbonge fighting on di outskirts of Ukraine capital

Now volunteer fighters, Sasha and Kostya show me video on dia mobile phones of Russian tanks dey roll pass wia dem dey.

Dia job na to send real-time information on Russian movements to Ukraine military positions up di road.

Wen Leonid Pliats injure dem task dem wit crossing di dangerous E40 highway to try to save him.

Even today, di road dey littered wit di burned-out carcasses of Russian tanks, a reminder of di intensity of di fighting.

As di security guard lay dia dey bleed, Russian troops still dey on site.

For di CCTV you see dem dey shoot dia way into rooms, steal bicycles and even a scooter and dey play around for di director office, drinking im whisky, and rifling through im cupboards.

Outnumbered and only lightly armed, dem force Sasha and Kostya to wait although dem realise say Leonid dey dye.

"We tok to am on di phone, we try to calm am. We tell am, it's ok. Everything go dey ok. You go survive," Sasha tell me they did their best to comfort him.

"We tell am we dey on our way. Maybe e go help am. Maybe. But unfortunately, by di time we make it, e don die."

Even as dem collect di two men body, di volunteer fighters had to take cover as one Russian tank roll pass.

E get ample evidence against di men wey dey responsible for dis killings.

We don study di video in minute detail and di face of di Russian soldier wey dem believe say na one of di killers show well-well.

Wetin we call dis foto, Leonid na 65 wen im die

Na long time before im friends realise dem feem dem and smash one of di security cameras.

We show di footage to di chief of police for Kyiv region and im tell us dem fin di bodies of 37 civilians, wey dem shoot all of dem along di road to Ukraine capital afta dem push back Russian forces.

Di Prosecutor office confam say e don dey investigate di killing of Leonid and im colleague as a possible war crime: one of more than 10,000 cases wey dem don register.

"My Dad no be military man at all. Im be pensioner. Dem kill a 65-year-old. for wetin?" Leonid daughter, Yulia Androshchuk, wan know.

She dey abroad and neva dey able to bury her papa yet sake of di war.

"I'm not so much furious as full of grief - and fear. Dis damn Russians dey out of control, I dey fear wetin dem fit do next," she tell me.

Yulia hopes those wey dey responsible go stand trial someday, somehow.