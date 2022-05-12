FG and ASUU strike update: Buhari beg Academic Staff Union of Universities to stop strike

President Muhammadu Buhari don beg Nigeria public universities lecturers union - ASUU - to call off dia ongoing strike.

Buhari ask di Academic Staff Union of Universities to consider di plight of students and stop dia industrial action.

Di Nigerian leader make dis appeal on Thursday, 12 May, 2022, during di 19th National Productivity Day awards.

E also advise students for Nigeria public tertiary institutions to exercise patience as di goment dey try to address di mata.

Di president say goment dey look into di issues of di nation university system within di ambit of di resources wey dey available.

Di move dey come one afta polytechnic lecturers union declare to begin nationwide strike from Monday 15 May, 2022.

Buhari and ASUU strike - Odas things di President tok

President Buhari for one statement issue by im spokesman, Femi Adesina, recall say;

E don earlier direct di Chief of Staff, Hon. Ministers of Labour and Employment, Education, Finance, Budget and National Planning to immediately bring all parties to di negotiation table.

Di move na to again critically look at di grey areas for di demands of ASUU and in fact all oda University based labour unions.

Di president pledge say di Federal Goment go continue to do everything possible to uplift di standard of di educational system for di kontri.

E say im goment recognise say di future of any nation dey link to di standard of dia educational system.

For February 14, 2022, ASUU bin begin strike sake of Federal Goment failure to honour di 2009 agreement.

And wen di ASUU strike clock three months on Monday, di union announce extension by 12 weeks starting from 12: 01 am on Monday, May 9, 2022.

ASUU presido, Emmanuel Asodeke wey announce di extension for dia secretariat for University of Abuja say;

"Afta extensive deliberations, noting Federal Goment failure to live up to dia responsibilities and speedily address di issues raised for di 2020 FG-ASUU Memorandum of Action, within di additional eight-week roll-over strike period declare on March 14, 2022, NEC don resolve to rolled-ova di strike for 12 Weeks to give goment more time to satisfactorily resolve all di outstanding issues."

Di roll-over strike na with effect from 12.01am on Monday, May 9, 2022," di Union communique tok.

Many Nigerians plus students don so far react to di long strike by ASUU.

Human rights activist Aisha Yesufu, Nigeria entrepreneur Dami Adenuga, human right activist and publisher, Omoyele Sowore and odas express dia opinion for social media.

Wetin ASUU tok about di strike before Buhari appeal land?

•ASUU national president Prof Osodeke say di Union neva get any informate from any ministry of goment say meeting go happun. "Dem no call us. We no go beg dem to meet wit us and we no go go to dem if dem no invite us," im tok.

•As dem no hear from di goment, dia National Executive Council meet dis week wey also be di last week of di two months rollover strike wey dem first begin some weeks back.

•For di Executive Council meeting dem decide to extend di strike for anoda three weeks, according to dem,na sake of di "insincerity" of di goment delegation.

But di Ministry of Education fault ASUU claims. Tok tok pesin for di ministry Ben Goong say di negotiating team go meet di union dis week.

"Di negotiating team go meet ASUU dis week. I no fit tok wen but I dey very sure saydem go meeting. Di team don reach out to ASUU."

Oga Ben add say: "No be true say we no dey communicate wit dem. ASUU dey make series of demands including salary increase. If we no dey commiunicate, who dem dey make dia demands to?

On Friday, Nigeria Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, during meeting wey im do wur di striking National Association of Academic Technologists, promise to meet wit ASUU dis week.

ASUU Strike Nigeria timeline from 2009 to 2022

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities, bin begin one month warning strike on February 14 2022 to demand for beta condition of service wey dem agree for 2009 agreement.

2020 ASUU Strike

Di union bin embark on nine-month strike sake of non-payment of allowances to lecturers wey no enrol under di goment payroll system, wey ASUU bin want replace wit dia own.

2018 ASUU Strike

One three-month strike bin happun sake of poor funding of education and increment of school fees wey goment bin plan.

2017 ASUU Strike

After dem sign anoda MoU in September 2017, di union bin suspend dia 36-day strike wey bin happun sake of allegations say goment fail to implement agreement from previous year.

2014 ASUU Strike

One week warning strike bin dey sake of say Nigerian goment no implement di 2009 agreement and one MoU wey dem reach for 2013.

2013 ASUU Strike

University lecturers bin go on strike for about six months as dem demand say make retirement age for professor dey extended to 70 instead of 65, and make goment increase allocation to education from 15% - 20% of di kontri annual budget.

2011 ASUU Strike

2009 agreement wey goment no meet na why di union bin go on a 59-day strike.

2010 ASUU Strike

ASUU bin go on indefinite strike in July 2010 wey last for over five months.

2009 ASUU Strike