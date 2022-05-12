Deborah Yakubu Sokoto: Shehu Shagari College of Education shutdown for student death

Sokoto state close down Shehu Shagari College of Education afta one student death on Thursday.

Deborah Yakubu wey be one student of di college lost her life on di campus as kasala burst in di morning.

Now heavy security dey di school and both goment plus di school authority don order students to go house sake of di incident.

One Sokoto based journalist tell BBC Pidgin say kasala burst afta one voice note from Deborah drop on a whatsapp group.

"Di voice note wey dem say contain 'blasphamy' word against di holy prophet for Quran don go viral." Di journalist tok.

E no dey clear exactly wetin she tok or share for di voice note.

Di mata don become viral conversation with outrage and reaction across Nigeria.

Wetin police tok on Deborah death?

Sokoto state Police command don begin investigate di 'killing' of Deborah Yakubu.

Deborah be 200 level economic student of Shehu Shagari College of Education.

Police tok-tok pesin for di state, tell BBC Pidgin say although di incident happun, di details still dey sketchy.

ASP Sanusi Abubakar add say na from di investigation dem go really find out wetin really happun.

Tori be say dem mob her to death.

Wetin we call dis foto, Sokoto State Govnor Aminu Tambuwal order di immediate close down of Shehu Shagari College of Education sake of Deborah Yakubu

How Deborah Yakubu death happun - Account of tori pesin

Dis na wetin a local based tori pesin wey dey Sokoto for wia e happun say im hear.

"Dis morning around 9am problem start afta one female student of di school allegedly insult di name of dia holy prophet"

"So some student for di campus drag her out from her hostel and start stoning her and some dey beat hear wit stick"

"And wen she die dem set her ablaze".

Viral videos on social media dey show footage wey be like di same account of dis Sokoto tori pesin.

However, BBC Pidgin no fit independently verify di content of both di viral videos and voice notes.

Di tori pesin Abubakar Imam add say; "From wetin I student use dia WhatsApp group to make di comment"

"Dem set up di WhatsApp group for discussing academic activities and other things, so one student post something on religion on dat group"

"So di female student comment ontop di mata and in di process commenting and condemning di action of dat student she then use di 'blasphemous' words.

But di tori pesin no fit repeat or say di exact word wey dem say be di 'blasphemous' words inside di voice note.

Sokoto state goment react to Deborah Yakubu death

Sokoto State Govnor Aminu Tambuwal don order di immediate shutdown of Shehu Shagari College of Education.

Di govnor on Thursday direct di ministry of Higher Education for di state to investigate di immediate and remote cause of Deborah Yakubu death.

Oga Tambuwal also ask all relevant security agencies for di state to look into Deborah death and report back to di goment.

Information Commissioner Isah Galadinshi condemn di action of di students for statement wey e release on behalf of di goment.

Armed police and military men don go tanda for di school campus to maintain law and order following di closure.

CAN react

Christian Association of Nigeria Chairman for Sokoto State, wey also confam di incident say e just dey commot of di office of di oga of Nigeria secret police DSS.

And dat wetin dem tell am be say di Deborah bin post something for dia class whatsapp group wey I'm oda mates claim say e dey plaspheme dia prophet.

Tori be say di whole tin come lead to heated argument

E say e neva dey clear di nature of content wey di lady post wey dem see am as blasphemy but dat I'm dey also dey try to find out wetin really happun.

E say according to wetin im hear, do student beat beat di girl and den set am ablaze.

Sultanate react

Di sultanate council don condemn and describe di killing of deborah as unfortunate.

Sokoto Sultanate Council ask security for di state to ensure say dem catch all those wet get hand for di death of Deborah

Di council say dem condemn di incident in its totality and call for peace in the state.

" Di Sultanate Council don learn with surprise di unfortunate happening for di Shehu Shagari College of Education, (SSCOE) Sokoto wey lead to di loss of life of one female student of di institution.

Sokoto state na di seat of di Caliphate - wey mean say na dia di supreme leader of Muslims in Nigeria tanda.