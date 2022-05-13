Video of student burnt in Sokoto, Deborah Samuel death for alleged blasphemy against Islam spark reactions as police arrest suspects

50 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Shehu Shagari College of Education

Police for Sokoto state north-west Nigeria say dem don say arrest two suspects- both of dem students of di college - and dem dey track down more as investigation into wetin happun for Shehu Shagari College of Education wey lead to di killing of Deborah Samuel continue.

Pipo dey react afta di killing of di female student of di school afta dem accuse her of blasphemy against Islam.

Authorities don shut down di college indefinitely and order say make all students go home immediate

Pipo wey take eye see wetin happun say di violence for di Shehu Shagari College of Education bin start wen di student - wey dem say be Christian- dey accused of making comments on social media dwey dem tag as blasphemy. Dis wan cause angry reaction from some Muslim students wey allegedlly kill her and set her body on fire.. Police identify her as Deborah Samuel. One police tok-tok pesin say rioters bin also destroy property for di college and block one major highway.

Reports say Deborah be 200 level economic student of di school.

How Deborah Yakubu take die

One tori pesin wey base for Sokoto tell BBC Pidgin wetin happun.

"Dis morning around 9:00am problem start afta one female student of di school allegedly insult di name of dia holy prophet"

"So some student for di campus drag her out from her hostel and start stoning her and some dey beat hear wit stick"

Den dem kill her and set her bodi on fire.

Viral videos on social media dey show footage wey be like di same account of dis Sokoto tori pesin.

However, BBC Pidgin no fit independently verify di content of both di viral videos and voice notes.

Di tori pesin Abubakar Imam add say; "From wetin I see, di student use dia WhatsApp group to make di comment"

"Dem set up di WhatsApp group for discussing academic activities and oda tins, so one student post something on religion on dat group"

"So di female student comment ontop di mata and in di process of commenting and condemning di action of dat student, she den use di 'blasphemous' words.

Wetin Sultan tok?

Di killing on Thursday don dey widely condemned by both Muslims and Christians across Nigeria.

Di most senior Islamic religious leader for di kontri, di Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, wey dey based in di city, describe di violence as ''unjustified'' and call on di authorities to bring di perpetrators to justice while e call for calm.

Oda reactions

Di rights group Amnesty International describe di killing as ''horrific'' as dem call on di authorities to bring di perpetrators to justice as well as take measures to end ''di impunity wey lead to an increase in mob violence'' for di West African country.

Di Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Reverend Mathew Hassan Kukah also appeal for calm while e call for justice. Inside statement, di bishop say make dem treat di ''inhuman'' and shocking killing sas a ''criminal act'' and not religious.

Di govnor of Sokoto state Aminu Tambuwal describe di incident as saddening and offer im condolences to her family. Afta meeting with religious leaders and security chiefs, di govnor promise say di perpetrators go face di law.

Govnor Tambuwal for Sokoto do closed door meeting wit heads of di security agencies for di state as well as di state chairman of di Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Fr Nuhu Iliya for goment house to discuss di mata.

Wetin be blasphemy?

Na di action offence of speaking out of place - sacrilegiously, insulting God or sacred tins.

To say sometin bad about God or use im name in vain.

Wetin di law tok about blasphemy?

Nigeria get law against blasphemy.

Di Customary law against blasphemy dey for Section 204 of di Criminal Code of Nigerian law book.

Dat section forbid any act wey publicly insult any religion and put a prison sentence of up to two years as penalty.

Yusuf Sani wey sabi Sharia law say afta Allah, next for Muslims na prophet Muhammad [SAW].

"And anybody wey disrespect am fit get death sentence."

"Even regarding disciples of di prophet dem get levels, for example Abubakar, Umar, Othman and Aliyu wey be caliphs and top figures for di religion;