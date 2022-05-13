Indian couple sue son say e no give dem grandchild

By Patrick Jackson

52 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Indian wedding dey loud wella with often thousands of guests

One couple for di north Indian state of Uttarakhand dey sue dia only son and im wife on top say dem neva born dia grandpikin afta six years of marriage.

Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad, 61 and 57, say dem finish all dia savings to raise dis dia pikin, including paying for im pilot training and im ogbonge wedding.

Dem dey ask for compensation wey reach nearly $650,000 (£525,000) if dia pikin no born grandpikin for dem dis year.

Di son and im wife neva tok anytin on top di mata.

Di parents file dis lawsuit on di grounds of "mental harassment"

Oga Prasad say im carry all im savings spend am on im pikin, even send am to America for 2006 for pilot training wey cost am $65,000.

Di son come back India for 2007, but lose im job so im family again financially support am for more dan two years, according to di Times of India.

Shrey Sagar, 35 wey be di couple son finally get work as pilot. Im parents say dem come arrange im marriage to Shubhangi Sinha wey now don reach 31 years old for 2016.

Dem arrange di marriage with hope say e go give dem "grandpikin to play with" for dia retirement.

Di parents say dem pay for di ogbonge wedding reception inside five-star hotel, luxury motor wey worth $80,000 and honeymoon for abroad.

Oga Prasad say, "My son don marry for six years now but dem no even dey plan for pikin. At least, if to say, we get grandpikin to spend time with, our pain for don less."

Di couple lawyer, AK Srivastava, tell The National say di couple dey ask for di money "sake of mental cruelty".

"Na di dream of every parent to be grandparent. Dem don dey wait for years to become grandparents."