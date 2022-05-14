Pornography: Why pipo dey watch porn for public?

By Manish Pandey and Rachel Stonehouse

Newsbeat reporters

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Bronwen Reed bin dey study for inside library one day, wen she see one man dey watch pornography for di library computer.

She tell Radio 1 Newsbeat, "I bin shock no be small, I no even know wetin to di about am".

Di 21 year old bin tink say she no go see dat kain tin again. But few weeks later, di same tin happun for di same library wit di same man.

Like Bronwen, many pipo don comot tok about times wey dem see man dey watch porn outside for buses and trains dem for di city.

Wia dis foto come from, Emma Hermansson Wetin we call dis foto, Dis picture of man wey dey watch porn for Manchester Tram na pesn wey see am carry am give BBC

Recently, one Conservative MP gats resign afta im tok say true-true e bin dey watch porn on im phone for House of Commons.

E tell BBC say di mata na mistake wen im bin dey look tractor website and no be because e bin wan watch di blue feem.

According to report wey Oxfan carry come outside, half of UK adults dey watch porn.

So to sabi why pipo no dey wait to enta house to watch porn again, we follow Dr Paula Hall tok.

She be psychotherapist wey dey work with sex and porn addiction for Laurel Centre.

Addiction

One reason wey Dr Hall say fit be why, as she don see am plenti times for her works na addiction to pornography.

"We know say wen pipo get addiction to sometin, dia impulse control go waka comot," na so she tell Newsbeat.

Weda na games, gambling or alcohol, "impulse control go just continue dey drop".

Wia dis foto come from, Bronwen Reed Wetin we call dis foto, "E just no dey okay at all for public library. Because families and pikin dem fit dey," Bronwen tok.

She say di "desire and need to look porn" go pass di ginger for bodi wey fit say "no, later wen I reach house".

Wen pesin get addiction, di "part of im brain e dey take tink dey go offline".

Self-awareness and mainstream

For Callum Singleton, na for bus wen e dey go house for Glasgow wen im see "one guy dey scroll through porn".

Di 19 year old at first bin dey "disgusted and confused" because e bin no understand how pesin go do sometin like dat for public.

Callum say, "e be like mata wey dey happun... e dey part of dia everyday lives. But no de so e suppose be".

Dr Hall say pipo wey dey watch am for public fit get "lack of self-awareness".

"One time dem dey scroll for Facebook, di next tin dem don follow link and go end up for inside porn".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Hall say e fit be sake of "embarrassing lack of self-awareness"

She say di "normalisation" of pornography for mainstream culture fit don influence pipo.

"Pornography dey everywia now" wen you compare am to many years ago and now di line between wetin be and no be porn no dey clear.

"Wen some pipo dey watch porn, dem fit tink say say evri pesin around dem dey watch too. E don dey normal".

Dr Hall say "small percentage of men" dey watch porn for public for way "to show power".

"E get misogyny inside, I get di right to watch'", she add say dem fit tink say e no be dia problem if "anoda pesin dey uncomfortable".

Na habit

If pipo watch porn early for dia lives, e fit also get impact, na wetin Dr Hall say.

"Like all behaviours, di age we start am dey very important to how automatic e go be for us".

And e dey harder to "comot habit wey you no know say na habit".

"If e don master dem to dey watch am for dat kind age, e go dey almost automatic."

Bronwen say e dey very concerning because public spaces na for everybodi.

"Di koko be say everyone suppose dey comfortable and safe for public places or transport, wey no dey happun everitime"