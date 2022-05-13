Elon Musk put Twitter deal on hold over fake account details

12 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Elon Musk say im $44bn (£35bn) deal to buy Twitter dey on hold after im query di number of fake or spam accounts wey dey on social media platform.

E say im dey wait for information "wey support di calculation wey say spam/fake accounts indeed represent less than 5% of users".

Mr Musk for sometime now don speak in support of clean up of spam accounts.

However, analysts speculate say im fit dey try to renegotiate di price or even walk away from di takeover.

Mr Musk add later say im "still dey committed to buying Twitter", but di revelations fuel Wall Street doubts, e make Twitter share price reduce.

Shares go down 10% for di morning trade for New York. Even before Musk comments, di stock bin dey sell for less than di $54.40 im bin don offer, sometin wey be sign say di market bin no dey convinced im go complete di buyout.

Under di terms of di deal, if either Twitter or Mr Musk walk away dem must pay di other side termination fee of $1bn.

Twitter report more than two weeks ago say fake accounts account for less than 5% of dia daily active users during di first three months of dis year.

However, di company tok say to determine di amount of spam accounts, "dem apply significant judgment, so our estimation of fake or spam accounts fit no accurately represent di actual number of such accounts".

"Di actual number of fake or spam accounts fit dey higher dan wetin we estimate. We dey continually seek to improve our ability to estimate di total number of spam accounts," dem tok.

Mr Musk, wey be di richest pesin for di world according to Forbes magazine, now dey examine that figure.

For long time now Twitter don get issue wit automated, fake accounts wey users dey use post content.

Mr Musk don call for "defeating di spam bots" on Twitter as well as many other changes, wey include bringing back some banned accounts such as dat of former US President Donald Trump.

Dan Ives, wey be tech analyst for investment firm Wedbush Securities, tok say Mr Musk tweet go"send dis Twitter circus show into a Friday di 13th horror show".

Im say Wall Street would now "view dis deal as one wey dey 1) likely to fall apart, 2) One wey go see Musk negotiate for lower deal price, or 3) Musk simply walking away from di deal wit $1bn break-up fee".

Mr Ives say if Mr Musk still no decide to go ahead wit di deal, "clear renegotiation dey likely to dey on di table".

Im add say many go view am say im dey highlight di number of spam accounts "as way to get out of dis deal for market wey dey quick change".

"Di nature of Musk to create so much uncertainty inside one tweet (wey no be filing) dey very troubling to us... and now send dis whole deal into circus show wit many questions and no concrete answers as to di path of dis deal going forward."