Buffalo shooting: Mass shooting for New York supermarket lead to death of ten pipo

46 minutes wey don pass

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Watch: Mayor speak of pain in wake of deadly shooting

Ten pipo don die for one shooting wey happun inside supermarket for New York state for America.

Police dey investigate di incident as one wey be racially-motivated hate crime.

Dem don arrest and detain 18-year-old man afta stand-off happun for di scene for di city of Buffalo. Police neva name di man.

Di suspect enter busy supermarket on Saturday afternoon before im open fire. Im use camera to stream di attack online, police tok.

Di FBI describe di shooting as an act of "violent extremism".

"We dey investigate dis incident as both hate crime and a case of racially-motivated violent extremism," Stephen Belongia, di agent in charge of di FBI Buffalo office, tell tori pipo wey gada for news conference.

Believe dey say di suspect drive for several hours to reach di mostly black area of di city. Thirteen pipo na im e shoot and di majority of di victims na black pipo, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia tok.

Di three victims wey wound - wey dey work for di supermarket - no sustain injuries wey threaten dia life.

One retired police officer wey bin dey work as security guard for di supermarket try to shoot di suspect but im dey among those wey die.

Di suspect bin carry high-powered rifle and wear body armour as well as helmet, police tok. Im surrender e weapon after serious stand-off before dem detain am.

Dem don charge am to court wit first-degree murder, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn later tok. Im add say dem fit add more charges to di suspect file.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di 18-year-old suspect surrender e weapon after stand-off wit local police officers

Speaking to CBS, one police source allege say di man bin shout racial slurs during di attack.

"Dis is na di worst nightmare wey any community fit face and we dey pained, we vex right now," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown tell reporters.

"We no fit let dis hateful pesin divide our community or our kontri," im add.

Grady Lewis, wey witness di attack from across di street, tell local media im see di man open fire. "I see di guy go in, army-style, bend over, come begin dey shoot people," im tok.

Shonnell Harris, wey bin dey work for di shop during di attack, tell Buffalo News say she hear more than 70 shots as she run to escape di building through di backdoor.

"Di store bin full. Na weekend," she tok. "E feel like nightmare."

One police officer wey describe di aftermath of di attack, tell Buffalo News: "E be like wen you waka enta horror movie, but everitin dey real. E be like Armageddon".

Later on Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul say di suspect na "white supremacist wey don engage in act of terrorism".

Dis na "military style execution wey target pipo wey simply wan to buy groceries for neighbourhood store," she tok while she visit Buffalo.

For statement US President Joe Biden say him and di First Lady dey pray for di victims and dia families.